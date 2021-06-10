Waddington Europe and Produce Packaging Start the Switch to 100% rPET Containers for the Soft Fruit Season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex®, has joined forces with its longstanding packaging distribution partner Produce Packaging to introduce containers made with 100% recycled material that are also 100% recyclable after use.

Produce Packaging’s new containers will be made with Waddington Europe’s Eco Blend™ 100 material that consists entirely of a combination of post-consumer (PCR) and post-industrial (PIR) recycled PET (rPET). The new containers will be available to all Produce Packaging customers, including growers, packers and importers that supply major retail outlets. The switch to Eco Blend 100 reflects the decision by Produce Packaging to focus increasingly on packaging that is environmentally sustainable.

“Produce Packaging prides itself on the service and comprehensive range of products we offer our customers. Our plastic fruit containers already contain a minimum of 80% recycled content, but we are very keen to make the switch to 100% rPET, as we believe it is the most viable, future-proof option for our customers,” said Mark Tierney, Managing Director of Produce Packaging. “Our hope is that taking the lead in expanding the use of packaging made completely out of recycled content for consumers will help drive demand for recycled content, which in turn will encourage more local authorities to invest in their recycling regimes and infrastructure.”

The use of packaging made with recycled material that can be fully recycled after use is an important packaging choice that growers and food packers can make to reduce the impact that packaging waste can have on the environment. Using recycled content and designing for recycling enables plastic packaging to remain one of the most durable, lightweight and cost-effective ways to ensure safe transportation, shelf life, presentation and protection of soft fruit while reducing the risk of food waste.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Produce Packaging to enable its transition to our full Eco Blend 100 range of soft fruit containers,” said Eduardo Gomes, Managing Director of Waddington Europe. “A plastic tax effective in April 2022 is being put in place to accelerate plastic recycling efforts, but it only requires a minimum of 30% recycled content in packaging products. It really is a true testament to Mark and his team’s environmental commitment to start the process of switching to full 100% rPET well ahead of this date.”

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com

About Produce Packaging

Produce Packaging is the UK’s leading supplier of packaging materials, specifically designed for the Fresh Food industry. Established in 1980, we source a wide range of products from both UK and European manufacturers for distribution in the UK and further afield.

With the help of our parent company H.L Hutchinson Ltd, we have expanded our distribution network on a national scale, with distribution depots in Kent, Lincolnshire, Herefordshire, and Scotland. Stock items are available with next day delivery on our own fleet of vehicles.

We pride ourselves on the service we provide and the comprehensive range of products that we can offer. We are increasingly focusing on products that are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable where appropriate, as packaging serves an important purpose, but its environmental impact must be minimized.

We offer services including bespoke packaging and innovative new materials and packs. We also offer a stockholding facility for customers own products as part of our Packaging Category Management service, offering you a single contact point for all your packaging requirements.