Washington Apple Commission in Support of Regional Agriculture Promotion Program

[WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON] The Washington Apple Commission is in full support of the USDA’s announcement for a new export promotion and foreign market development program, the Regional Agriculture Promotion Program (RAPP). This USDA funding will allow the Washington Apple Commission to continue the work of the Agricultural Trade Promotion program that was put into place during the Trump administration. The ATP program was designed to help mitigate the damages from the additional trade tariffs on imports. The RAPP will provide additional program funds in the absence of a new Farm Bill and will allow Washington apple growers to create trade opportunities through the growth of new markets around the globe.

The USDA tells appropriators that RAPP will “target activities toward countries indicating increased demand for high quality and high value agricultural products while helping… to ensure that the work started with the existing Agricultural Trade Promotion program… can continue.” This is excellent news for all commodity groups, who have been trying to increase the available Market Access Program funds through the Farm Bill. Funding for MAP has remained stagnant at $200 million for more than 15 years.

The ATP program allowed the Washington Apple Commission to focus on social media and digital marketing strategies at a higher level that would not have been possible without the funding. Tailored in-country platforms were established which allowed the Commission the opportunity to educate and reach more consumers while also being able to connect online activities to on-the-ground activities. This in turn helped drive consumers into retail. ATP funds also helped the Washington Apple Commission collaborate with Key Opinion Leaders on social media, leveraging the existing trust consumers have in influencers.

The new RAPP funds give the Washington Apple Commission the opportunity to continue and build on the success of these strategies that have been put into place over the past five years. “We are thrilled to hear the announcement of the new export promotion program,” states Lindsey Huber, International marketing Manager for the Washington Apple Commission. “Funding from the Market Access Program has been essential to our success over the years, and the introduction of ATP funds provided additional opportunities to promote Washington apples in new and even more exciting ways. We’re eager to continue the work we started with the ATP program and believe RAPP will allow the Washington Apple Commission the opportunity to further promote Washington apples in our export markets.”

