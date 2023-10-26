Philabundance Scores a Big Win During the “Strike Out Hunger” Challenge to Help Fight Food Insecurity in Southeastern PA and Southern NJ

PHILADELPHIA, PA — While the City of Brotherly Love didn’t win on the field,

Philabundance did win off the field, facing off against Feeding America partner, St. Mary’s Food Bank, in Phoenix, AZ. During this year’s playoff run, Philabundance launched a friendly competition to raise funds for hunger relief while bringing awareness to food insecurity in each region.

Both cities came out swinging!

Philabundance raised more than $37,000 and St. Mary’s raised over $31,000. The outpouring of support all around is immeasurable and will help both organizations to provide much needed food to the communities served.

To settle up the amicable bet, Philabundance has requested St. Mary’s CEO wear Phlabundance gear and post it on social media, but it’s all in good fun, and more importantly for a vital cause.

Philabundance thanks St. Mary’s Food Bank for participating and all of the supporters for helping to fight hunger now and end hunger for good!