New Varieties to Account for 63% of Chile’s Table Grape Exports

First Forecast of the 2023/24 season from the Table Grape Committee of ASOEX

The Table Grape Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX) has released its first estimate for the 2023-24 season, projecting five percent growth in exports. This is based on information provided by the Committee’s member companies, which represent 82% of Chile’s total table grape shipments.

The Committee is forecasting 63,780,328 18-pound boxes. As ASOEX President Iván Marambio states, “This projected growth is due primarily to an increase in the production of new varieties, which will represent 63% of Chile’s total fresh grape exports this season, close to 40 million boxes.”

He continues, “This first estimate clearly reflects the commitment of Chilean producers and exporters to supply their global markets and consumers with the best varieties.” The Committee projects that within the next two years, 70% of grape shipments will consist of new varieties. This is a significant increase from 55% during the 2022-23 season.

The U.S. continues to be the main destination market for Chilean table grapes, despite challenges that are delaying the approval of the Systems Approach protocol for exports. For the upcoming 2023-24 season, the U.S. is projected to take 56% of overall shipments. Asia and Europe follow with 19% and 16%, respectively.

The Committee’s coordinator, Ignacio Caballero, notes that green grapes will experience the most growth. “We expect an increase of 16% in green grape volume over the previous season, with impressive increases in Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp and Arra 15 varieties,” he states.

Exports of green grape varieties are projected to be around 22.9 million boxes, of which 74.4% will be new varieties.

Shipments of red varieties are expected to exceed 24.9 million boxes, of which 74.1% will correspond to new varieties. Timco, Allison, and Sweet Celebration are some of the main standouts among the red varieties.

As for black grapes, exports will be around 6 million boxes, with 76.5% new varieties, including Sable Seedless, Sweet Favors, and Sweet Sapphire.

The first shipments of Chilean grapes are scheduled for mid-November.