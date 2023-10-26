California Avocado Commission Introduces New Marketing Approach at IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show

California Avocado Commission Produce October 26, 2023

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission marketing team took advantage of the second annual International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show to announce big changes in how it will manage its marketing program going forward.

“2023 marks the 45th anniversary of the California Avocado Commission and its efforts to promote our premium fruit,” said Commission Vice President of Marketing, Terry Splane. “This was my first GP&FS show, and it provided an excellent opportunity to meet with customers, the media, California avocado packers and growers, and to share news about the evolution of our marketing support programs.”

Splane, who took on the marketing leadership role at CAC in March, has worked with the Commission staff and Board of Directors to set a new direction tightly focused on the California brand with an emphasis on targeting and investment efficiencies. A key part of the plan is to consolidate consumer advertising and public relations activities from two agencies to one, and to bring some PR and communications activities in-house.

CAC held an extensive agency search this past summer and will be formally announcing the newly selected agency in the coming weeks.

To address the need to bring some communications activities in-house, CAC hired Marketing Manager Lori Small in October. Small has extensive communications experience in the food and agriculture categories, including working on the California Avocado Commission account at CAC’s prior PR agency for more than a decade.

“Lori is a strategic thinker and creative communicator, and since she’s very familiar with the California Avocados brand, the market and the industry, her hire is bringing incredible value to our organization on multiple levels,” said Splane.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.

