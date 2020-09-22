Welcome to Flavorville: SUNSET’s Virtual Take on PMA Fresh Summit

Kingsville, ON – Houston, Orlando, New Orleans, Anaheim, and Atlanta. No matter what city the PMA Fresh Summit is held in, Mastronardi Produce is always known to bring flavor in a big way. This year is no exception. With the PMA Fresh Summit taking to a virtual platform, Mastronardi Produce is inviting the industry to join them in Flavorville – the place where their innovative and revolutionary ideas come to fruition, and where their flavorful products go from seed to shelf.

“This year, we have the amazing opportunity to bring the PMA to us and to connect with the industry in a completely different and unique way,” shares Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “We are creating an immersive experience for customer meetings. Customers will be invited to join our team virtually at our headquarters and see our latest game-changing innovations first-hand. We have a lot of big things planned for the future and we cannot wait to give the industry an exclusive, inside look into our innovative product offerings and bold, new flavors.”

Although virtual, Mastronardi Produce is still serving up fresh flavor at the PMA in exciting new ways, including cooking demos with Celebrity Chef Roger Mooking, a unique partnership with Brighter Bites, and of course, the annual SUNSET Rocks party.

“We weren’t going to let anything stand in the way of SUNSET Rocks,” continues Paul. “Each year, we invite our customers to connect and have fun with us at our SUNSET Rocks party and with the virtual platform, we are able to extend that invite to the entire industry and raise money for an amazing cause.”

While Mastronardi Produce isn’t revealing much about their newest flavors and product launches, they do say that the industry will be continually surprised throughout the weeks leading to the show. You will have to wait and see what bomb they will drop at PMA and how they plan to ignite a revolution in a whole new category.

