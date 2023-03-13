Windset Farms Introduces Sonata Tropical Mini Peppers

Delta BC, Canada. – Windset Farms® is thrilled to introduce SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers, a tropical adventure bursting with flavour!

The newest addition to the Windset Farms® family, SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers are a Tatayoyo® Mini Pepper variety with a beautiful, deep orange colour, adding brightness and warmth to any dish. With few seeds, and sized between a blocky and snack pepper, they are a welcomed addition to charcuterie boards and snack assortments or stuffed and roasted to perfection. Consumers will enjoy an initial sweet crunch, with notes of fresh herbs and fruit to finish. SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers are a true showstopper!

With a distinct and strong flavour profile, it came as no surprise that Tatayoyo® Peppers were announced as this years Innovation Winner at Fruit Logistica, the global trade show based in Berlin!

Windset Farms® is the first greenhouse in North America to bring Tatayoyo® to market, under the brand name SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers. Retailers that value natural, enjoyable and healthy produce will be exhilarated by this new addition to the pepper category. To support the launch of SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers, Windset Farms® will have merchandising opportunities for retailers, including eye-catching display bins and in-store sampling. Tatayoyo’ s tropical flavour delivers an evolution to the traditional mini pepper eating experience, and consumers will have the chance to taste the tropical adventure firsthand!

Look for SONATA™ Tropical Mini Peppers in stores March 2023!

About Windset Farms®

Windset Farms® is one of the largest Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) producers and marketers of sustainable, greenhouse grown produce in North America, with extensive operations in British Columbia, California, and Mexico. Offering a wide range of high-quality produce, including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuces, and specialty items, we never stop looking for ways to improve every aspect of our operations in the most sustainable way possible. Customers include top grocery retailers and food service suppliers. After 27 years of growing, Windset is still 100% family owned and operated and proud to be ‘Your Friends in Freshness®’. For more information visit www.greenhousegrown.com