Wisconsin Healthy Grown Potatoes Featured on Award-Winning TV Show

ANTIGO, Wis. – As the 3rd largest potato-producing state in the nation, Wisconsin potatoes have an important story to tell about feeding families with sustainably produced Wisconsin potatoes.

On Thursday, February 6, that story will be loud and clear when the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program and its growers are featured on “Wisconsin Foodie,” a three-time Emmy© Award-winning TV show, at 7:30 p.m. CST, on PBS.

An educational and independent series, “Wisconsin Foodie” will give viewers a front-row seat to Wisconsin Healthy Grown® potato growers, their multi-generational family farms, the importance of buying local, and the sustainable ways they feed families with the highest-quality potatoes and vegetables.

“Wisconsin Foodie” host and chef/owner of the “Driftless Café” in Viroqua, Wisconsin, sits down with some of the state’s finest to take a deeper look at their farms, the crops they produce, their connection to the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program, why it’s important, and the benefit of the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program for consumers.

Since the mid-90s, the Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Program has helped Wisconsin potato growers speak on an even greater level with their customers about the sustainable ways they produce potatoes and conserve Mother Nature’s resources. This includes, but is not limited to, regularly conducting prescribed burns on their land which aids in restoring natural ecosystems and supporting native plants and animals.

Other highlights of the Wisconsin potatoes episode on “Wisconsin Foodie” include a tour of the operations at Wisconsin Healthy Grown® grower and program advocate Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland and a visit to Sterling Farms in Grand Marsh, where Wisconsin Healthy Grown® Grower Joe Seis shares his story and passion for potatoes.

The Wisconsin Potatoes episode is one of 13 that “Wisconsin Foodie” produces, which air from January through May. All episodes repeat each week from May through December and are also available on the “Wisconsin Foodie” YouTube channel.

WPVGA is a non-profit organization that represents and promotes state potato and vegetable growers. We currently represent more than 300 members and affiliates. For more information on our commitment to sustainable agriculture, jobs, and water use, visit www.eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.