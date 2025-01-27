Elephant House PR Adds Amy Davis, RDN to Expanding Team

Elephant House Public Relations Produce January 27, 2025

Amy Davis, RDN

DALLAS – Elephant House Public Relations is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Amy Davis, RDN, as Consumer Media Specialist. This strategic hire highlights the agency’s dedication to providing top-tier support for brands in the fresh produce industry. With the addition of Amy, Elephant House PR now boasts a team of five dedicated PR experts, each contributing unique expertise to help clients achieve their public relations goals.

Amy’s extensive background as a media dietitian, spokesperson, writer, recipe developer, and business strategist positions her as a trusted expert in nutrition communication. Her work has been featured in leading publications such as ShapeWomen’s HealthWell+GoodRealSimple, and Parade, as well as on TV and digital media platforms.

“I’ve always envisioned a team that brings together diverse expertise to help elevate fresh produce brands and add immense value to our clients, and Amy is the perfect addition to help us achieve that,” said Beth Keeton, Owner and President of Elephant House PR. “Her unique blend of health and media expertise enhances our ability to meet the growing demand for RD knowledge in consumer media while solidifying our role as a trusted resource for the brands we serve.”

The addition of Amy Davis not only strengthens the agency’s consumer media efforts but also reinforces its commitment to growth and client success. By combining deep expertise in public relations, media strategy, and evidence-based nutrition communication, Elephant House PR is uniquely equipped to support brands in creating meaningful connections with their audiences.

“I’m thrilled to join Elephant House PR and bring my passion for health and storytelling to this incredible team,” said Amy Davis. “The agency’s vision for excellence and its impact-driven approach are inspiring, and I’m excited to create innovative opportunities for our clients that are committed  to wellness and high-quality products.”

As Consumer Media Specialist, Amy will focus on generating strategic media opportunities, developing educational content, and amplifying brand messaging for Elephant House PR’s clients. Her addition reflects the agency’s dedication to delivering exceptional results and fostering authentic connections between brands and consumers.

For more information about Elephant House PR, visit elephanthousepr.com or email Beth Keeton at beth@elephanthousepr.com

Related Articles

Produce

Leading ERP Provider Prophet Welcomes Bryan Barsness to Their Team

Prophet Produce January 23, 2025

Bryan Barsness, a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience in agriculture, food technology, and business operations, has been appointed Business Development Director at Prophet. In his new role, Bryan will drive continued growth and innovation for Prophet ERP’s cutting-edge solutions tailored to the produce and agricultural industries. His expertise will further strengthen Prophet ERP’s position as a leader in the convergence of technology and agribusiness.

Produce

Equifruit’s Jennie Coleman Named Canada’s Most Admired CEO

Equifruit Produce November 21, 2024

Jennie Coleman’s leadership has ensured that Equifruit’s growth remains firmly rooted in its mission: prioritizing fairness in every transaction, whether with retailers, farmer partners, or team members. The company’s innovative marketing — a fresh, humorous approach in a crowded grocery landscape — has helped engage consumers while raising awareness of the importance of Fairtrade bananas.