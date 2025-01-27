Elephant House PR Adds Amy Davis, RDN to Expanding Team

DALLAS – Elephant House Public Relations is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Amy Davis, RDN, as Consumer Media Specialist. This strategic hire highlights the agency’s dedication to providing top-tier support for brands in the fresh produce industry. With the addition of Amy, Elephant House PR now boasts a team of five dedicated PR experts, each contributing unique expertise to help clients achieve their public relations goals.

Amy’s extensive background as a media dietitian, spokesperson, writer, recipe developer, and business strategist positions her as a trusted expert in nutrition communication. Her work has been featured in leading publications such as Shape, Women’s Health, Well+Good, RealSimple, and Parade, as well as on TV and digital media platforms.

“I’ve always envisioned a team that brings together diverse expertise to help elevate fresh produce brands and add immense value to our clients, and Amy is the perfect addition to help us achieve that,” said Beth Keeton, Owner and President of Elephant House PR. “Her unique blend of health and media expertise enhances our ability to meet the growing demand for RD knowledge in consumer media while solidifying our role as a trusted resource for the brands we serve.”

The addition of Amy Davis not only strengthens the agency’s consumer media efforts but also reinforces its commitment to growth and client success. By combining deep expertise in public relations, media strategy, and evidence-based nutrition communication, Elephant House PR is uniquely equipped to support brands in creating meaningful connections with their audiences.

“I’m thrilled to join Elephant House PR and bring my passion for health and storytelling to this incredible team,” said Amy Davis. “The agency’s vision for excellence and its impact-driven approach are inspiring, and I’m excited to create innovative opportunities for our clients that are committed to wellness and high-quality products.”

As Consumer Media Specialist, Amy will focus on generating strategic media opportunities, developing educational content, and amplifying brand messaging for Elephant House PR’s clients. Her addition reflects the agency’s dedication to delivering exceptional results and fostering authentic connections between brands and consumers.

For more information about Elephant House PR, visit elephanthousepr.com or email Beth Keeton at beth@elephanthousepr.com.