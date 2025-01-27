JOH Welcomes Brian LaMarche, Director of Produce & Fresh, North Central Region

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Brian LaMarche as the Director of Produce & Fresh in the North Central Region. This exciting step reflects JOH’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the North Central market to deliver exceptional service and results to clients and customers.

Brian joins the JOH team with 25 years of experience in the produce industry. He began his career as a Produce Manager at Nash Finch Company and later served as a Produce/Floral Specialist and Category Manager at Coborn’s, where he ensured the store exceeded sales, distribution, expense, gross margin and profitability goals. Most recently, he was a Director of Sales and Senior Business Development Manager at a national sales and marketing agency.

“Brian is a fantastic addition to the Produce & Fresh team,” said Brian Maguire, EVP, Produce. “His wealth of industry experience, leadership skills and passion for driving success make him an incredible fit for JOH. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the family!”

Brian lives in Minnesota with his wife Lisa and their four children. A passionate Minnesota Vikings fan, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, attending concerts and exploring the outdoors.

Please reach out to Brian Maguire (bmaguire@johare.com) or Chris Darmody (cdarmody@johare.com) with any questions.

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US.

For more information, please visit www.johare.com.