WP Rawl Celebrates Centennial with Team and Community

PELION, S.C. – WP Rawl, the leading grower, processor, and shipper of leafy greens in the U.S., celebrated its 100th year in business.

On Saturday, January 25th, Walter P. Rawl and Sons, Inc., also known as WP Rawl, marked its centennial. The company hosted a fun filled celebration and ribbon-cutting event to unveil the newly expanded Busy Bee Farm exhibit at the EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia, SC. The event was attended by team members, long-time vendors, customers, family and community friends.

The exhibit was updated and doubled in size from its original design that was built 5 years prior. Featuring more hands-on activities for children, including educational displays, and interactive elements designed to inspire curiosity and understanding of the operation from seed to delivery. Upon departure guests received a commemorative cookbook, compiling 100 recipes from Rawl family members and those gathered throughout the company’s 100 years.

Following the ribbon-cutting, WP Rawl hosted a Community Day at EdVenture, offering free admission to the museum for the first 100 visitors on Sunday, January 26th. Attendees had the chance to meet and learn from WP Rawl team members, who shared insights into their roles, the company’s operations, their products and career opportunities available within the industry. The museum welcomes over 170,000 children at the Columbia location, and about 230,000 children across both locations each year.

In addition to the external celebrations, WP Rawl organized internal cake-cutting celebrations for each department to recognize the company milestone and highlight the hard work and dedication of each team. For their over-the-road drivers the company partnered with a gourmet custom cookie decorator who created beautifully designed cookies with their commemorative 100 year logo. The company will celebrate throughout the year with additional events.

“We proudly partnered with the EdVenture Children’s Museum again to expand the Busy Bee Farm exhibit,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development at WP Rawl. “Our team, in collaboration with the EdVenture team, has poured their hearts into creating this new exhibit. Five years ago, we opened our first farm exhibit here at EdVenture, and has now expanded to showcase the full scope of WP Rawl’s operations. We are excited about the educational experience this exhibit will provide for the children who visit. A huge thank you to the team who helped make all of this possible.”

This milestone would not be possible without the dedication and support of our vendors, customers, and, most importantly, our WP Rawl family of employees.

The company also highlighted the momentous occasion with a short video: https://youtu.be/4X6wTrhNpbk

About WP Rawl

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth-generation family farm that has grown into a leading grower, shipper, and processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables in the WP Rawl Farms brand.

About EdVenture

EdVenture is a 501(c)3 nonprofit children’s museum whose original location is in Columbia, the capital city of South Carolina, with a satellite in Myrtle Beach. EdVenture’s mission is to spark the joy of learning in children and their families through interactive, inclusive, and safe museum experiences. Beyond our walls, EdVenture educators aim to engage with their communities, acting as a resource for education, family support, and business/organizational partnerships. EdVenture fosters boundless curiosity in both locations and through outreach programming around the state. For more information, please visit www.edventure.org.