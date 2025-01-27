California Avocado Commission Forecasts Healthy Harvest

375 Million Pounds of California Avocados Projected for 2025 Season

IRVINE, Calif. – The 2025 California avocado harvest is now projected to be in the range of 375 million pounds, which is the largest crop estimate for the locally grown fruit since 2020. Recent extremely high winds in California slightly dampened very early season projections, but the industry is still optimistic for a particularly good season. Investment by California avocado growers who have increased planting of new trees and improved the average per acre yield is contributing to this optimism. Fruit sizing and the actual harvest total will be influenced by natural factors, and growers are hoping for beneficial rain and sunshine to come. Meanwhile some growers are size picking now in time to support Big Game promotions with retailers. Peak availability of California avocados is expected to occur spring through summer this year.

Starting in spring, the California Avocado Commission will launch the latest evolution of its “What’s Inside a California Avocado” creative campaign through advertising and social media. The creative takes consumers straight into California avocado groves to communicate key messaging of the fruit’s locally grown, sustainably farmed and ethically sourced attributes while reminding them how delicious and high-quality California avocados are. These ads were filmed in beautiful California avocado groves in San Diego, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Consumer media will include streaming and connected TV, audio, outdoor and custom digital partnerships. There also will be hyper-local media outreach in key markets for the brand.

“The Commission is in full gear implementing marketing support programs for the quickly approaching California avocado season,” said CAC Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “In addition to media and social media activity, customized marketing programs for retailers and foodservice operators who partner with the Commission are a cornerstone of CAC’s trade support.”

In many cases, priority communications for California avocados dovetail with strategic priorities for retailers, such as supporting local farmers, sustainability and ethical sourcing. The Commission often supports customers’ own initiatives with unique materials featuring local California avocado growers. Programs can include traditional merchandising support such as point-of-sale materials, display bins, sales contests, demos and more. CAC also supports customer sponsored advertising, social and consumer public relations activities.

“This season, with additional volume projected compared to the last few years, we are excited to provide continued support to loyal partners and reach out to more customers whose strategic priorities and shopper profiles align with ours,” said Splane. “We’re looking forward to heightened creativity in our customer programs and our consumer marketing support.”

