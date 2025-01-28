FPAA’s Spring Policy Summit Adds a Day-2 Focus on Food Safety

(Tubac, AZ) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is pleased to announce its annual Spring Policy Summit, to be held on April 2nd at the renowned Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, to be followed by the North American Produce Food Safety Summit on April 3rd at the same location.

This annual summit serves as a key forum for government officials, industry leaders, and professionals within the produce industry to discuss important issues affecting the trade and regulation of fresh produce. The summit promises to provide invaluable insights into emerging topics that are currently shaping the industry.

What: FPAA Spring Policy Summit 2025

When: April 2nd, with a follow-up meeting on food safety on April 3rd

Where: Tubac Golf Resort and Spa, Tubac, Arizona

(Register Here Now)

The FPAA Spring Policy Summit will feature panelists focusing on topics such as social responsibility, economic and political impacts of US-Mexico trade, evolving trade environments, and the latest regulatory changes. This summit is a must-attend for those looking to stay ahead of critical developments in the industry.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with discussions and networking opportunities, wrapping up with a closing reception on April 2nd. The discussions will continue April 3rd with the North American Produce Food Safety Summit and Working Group meeting, focusing on collaborative approaches to enhancing food safety across North America.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.freshfrommexico.com. For sponsorship opportunities reach out to saul@freshfrommexico.com.

Stay tuned for further updates on speakers and session details. The FPAA looks forward to welcoming industry members to Tubac for what promises to be an engaging summit.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.

