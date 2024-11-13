Grazing Board Demonstrations Will Take Center Stage at the 2024 New York Produce Show

Accomplished chefs and students will build produce-centric platters for brunch, lunch/dinner and dessert.

Each December, the New York Produce Show and Conference promises and delivers a potpourri of Instagram-worthy moments – from selfies at its lavish cocktail reception to group shots at the trade show to pictures under festive decorations adorning the streets near Times Square.

But what will generate the most social buzz and shares at this year’s event?

It undoubtedly will be the centerpiece creations built in “Central Park” on the Javits Center trade show floor on Wednesday, Dec. 11. That is where several acclaimed chefs will take part in a three-course Grazing Boards Demonstration, combining cheeses, meats, nuts – and of course, fruits and vegetables – for brunch, lunch and dessert.

Surrounded by 300-plus exhibitors in their respective booths and thousands of attendees, the chefs must construct large platters on 4-foot-long boards with at least 50% produce – making the sum of the parts far more grazing than charcuterie.

Show leaders are asking guests walking the floor to stop, click and share their images using the hashtag #nyproduceshow.

“This will be our first attempt at trying something this ambitious – like many at home who try preparing boards for holidays or gatherings – so it should be both fun and nerve-wracking,” says Chris Burt, Director of Content Strategy for the New York Produce Show. “The difference is, we will have seasoned culinary experts on our side preparing them. They certainly know how to set them up. But in the hustle and bustle of a show floor with all of those attendees and spotlights on them, anything can happen.”

Several chefs already have picked their individual day parts, figuring their culinary techniques and expertise will give them an edge in building their boards. For example, Culinary Specialist Luis Reyes of Sysco will be working on one of the brunch boards, while Chefs Will Horowitz, author of “Salt, Smoke, Time,” and Glenn Rolnick, Director of Culinary Operations at Alicart (Carmine’s, Virgil’s BBQ), will take on lunch. Influencer Chef and Dietitian Abbie Gellman and Chef Felix Garcia of Urban NYC Chefs will be helping create dessert boards.

As experienced as they all are, they will still be challenged by the volume and types of produce they must infuse into a show-stopping masterpiece with other products.

Max McCalman, renowned cheese expert and wine connoisseur who is an expert in creating grazing boards and charcuterie, will act as emcee for the demonstrations. He will be calling the chaotic action – where individual day parts will overlap as new chefs start to prep for the next service.

Each team will get one hour of prep work and two additional hours to complete their platters. There are myriad strategies to building the perfect board – perhaps a simple design or bold pattern or even creating height by stacking items. No matter the path they choose, expect chefs to push the boundaries right to the end of each session.

In addition to the demonstrations, there are several other noteworthy areas to watch on the show floor, including the Industry Insights Stage, where there will be educational panels on artificial intelligence, new FSMA regulations, retail and foodservice insights and trends. Culinary students from Johnson & Wales University will be assisting the chefs and will have their own Culinary Innovation Stations to prepare dishes from produce foraged on the show floor.

The Grazing Boards Demonstration is part of a strategic initiative by New York Produce Show organizers to add more foodservice to the overall event. It recently landed new collaborative partnerships with the New York State Restaurant Association and the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which are assisting on foodservice and educational programming. Gina Zimmer, Senior Vice President of NYC Operations for NYSRA, will be speaking at the Ideation Fresh Foodservice Forum on Thursday at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel.

