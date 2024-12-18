Hoffman Nursery Announces Key Leadership Changes with David Hoffman as CEO and Craig Reynolds as COO

Rougemont, NC – Hoffman Nursery, a premier provider of high-quality ornamental and native plants, is pleased to announce two key leadership promotions: David Hoffman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Craig Reynolds has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). These strategic appointments reflect the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positioning itself for continued growth and success in the horticulture industry.

David Hoffman, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, will now take the reins as CEO, succeeding Jill Hoffman, who will move into the role of Chief Financial Controller (CFO) and Human Resources (HR). David has been a key driver of the company’s operational success, playing a pivotal role in Hoffman Nursery’s strategic growth, innovation, and sustainability initiatives including the Green Infrastructure Collection by Hoffman Nursery as well as the Grass Solutions and Perennial Solutions product lines introduced in summer of 2024.

“It is a tremendous honor to take on the role of CEO,” said David Hoffman. “Our team has made remarkable progress, and I am excited to continue leading Hoffman Nursery as we explore new opportunities, expand our product offerings, and advance our commitment to sustainability. I look forward to working with our talented team to ensure we remain at the forefront of the horticultural industry.“

Alongside David’s promotion, Craig Reynolds will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer, after serving three years as Senior Director of Operations. Craig’s expertise in operations management, process optimization, and team leadership has been instrumental in Hoffman Nursery’s ability to deliver high-quality products and services to its customers consistently. As COO, Craig will continue to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, working closely with David, to ensure operational excellence and a smooth transition into the next phase of growth.

“I am excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve as COO,” said Craig Reynolds. “Hoffman Nursery has always been a company built on integrity and a deep commitment to quality. I look forward to collaborating with our leadership team to drive innovation, streamline operations, and uphold the exceptional standards our customers have come to expect.”

“David and Craig have both demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our industry and values,” said Jill Hoffman, Co-owner & CFO of Hoffman Nursery. “Their combined expertise, vision, and dedication will undoubtedly help guide Hoffman Nursery through the next stage of our evolution, ensuring that we continue to lead in innovation, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.”

These leadership changes come at a pivotal time as Hoffman Nursery continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader, focusing on expanding its product offerings, embracing sustainable practices, and maintaining strong customer relationships.

About Hoffman Nursery

Founded in Rougemont, North Carolina in 1986, Hoffman Nursery specializes in ornamental, native grass, and, more recently, perennial liners for the wholesale trade, especially in the green infrastructure market segment. With a core purpose of promoting better living through plants, they grow over 150 species and cultivars of grasses, sedges, grasslike plants, and flowering native perennials and ship to wholesale customers across North America.