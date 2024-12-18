Terra Nova Nurseries Reveals Pantone-Inspired Plant List for 2025

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a global leader in plant innovations and breeding, has released its annual Pantone Color the Year plant list based upon PANTONE® 17-1230 Mocha Mousse for 2025. The curated collection of plant pairings by Terra Nova includes four best-of-breeding varieties that beautifully embody the brown tones of Mocha Mousse, showcased through dynamic color transitions in both foliage and flowers.

Terra Nova’s Pantone Color of the Year variety list was thoughtfully assembled to capture and complement the rich, decadent mood of Pantone’s Mocha Mousse. The plant selections feature distinctive textures and tones from bold, glossy foliage to intricate, color-shifting blooms. The varieties showcase the trending hue’s versatility, while extending color influence into the garden.

“The connection between Mocha Mousse and Terra Nova’s paired plant selections is deeply rooted in Pantone’s concept of ‘thoughtful indulgence,’” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “The 2025 color speaks to the desire for comfort, simple pleasures and meaningful connections—a theme also reflected in Terra Nova’s companion plants, which reveal striking impact on garden and landscape designs with brown and mocha colors.

Finishing growers, retailers and landscapers are invited to explore Terra Nova’s collection of color-forward plants, displayed in burgundy, bronze and other statement browns, paired with corresponding greens, pinks and purples. The tailored plant roster offers a versatile foundation for creating serene, luxurious garden spaces inspired by the natural comfort and indulgent character of Mocha Mousse.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pantone Color of the Year Varieties List:

Sedum ‘Mocha Magic’ lives up to its name, embodying the essence of Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year in both title and tone, with its foliage and flowers offering a near-perfect match. Long-lasting and full of charm, this variety delivers Mocha Mousse’s irresistible touch of indulgence and comfortable delight to any garden or patio.

Terra Nova’s Sedum ‘Dark Magic’ beautifully aligns with Mocha Mousse, as both its foliage and flowers transition through phases that echo the color’s rich, warm hue. These matching tones create a harmonious and dynamic floral showcase, making ‘Dark Magic’ an on-trend addition to border edges, mass plantings, mixed beds and dry gardens.

Rodgersia ‘Bronze Peacock’ channels the spirit of Mocha Mousse with its lustrous bronze foliage transitioning to vibrant green as the season unfolds, offering a vivid reflection of the color’s delectable warmth. The plant’s thick, sculptural leaves unfurl in spring like a peacock’s tail, adding depth and visual allure to woodland gardens, border accents and pondside landscapes.

Heucherella ‘Brass Lantern’ also highlights its connection to Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year with spectacular color shifts throughout the growing season. Its abundant foliage transitions from brassy golds and reds to the delicious shade of Mocha Mousse at the seasonal peak, bringing an earthy elegance to mixed beds, borders and containers that crave standout spring color.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ website and catalog include varieties, collections and series that allow the company’s licensees and customers to offer varieties that display the 2025 Pantone Color of the Year aside near-countless other colors. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries: www.terranovanurseries.com.