JOH Leadership Transition Announcement: John Saidnawey Named Executive Chairman, Matt O’Hare Appointed CEO

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce two exciting leadership changes. Effective January 1, 2025, John Saidnawey will become Executive Chairman of the Board and Matt O’Hare has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. These changes mark the next exciting chapter in JOH’s history as we continue to chart a path for growth in the dynamic and evolving CPG industry. Matt will become just the 4th CEO in our 68 years in business.

John Saidnawey began his career at JOH in 1982 as a Retail Merchandiser. He held various positions within the company including Account Executive, Account Manager and EVP, Health, Beauty & Wellness before being promoted to President and COO in 2010 and then to Chairman and CEO in 2017. Working closely with Chip and Matt, John helped lead expansion to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Chicago, and the North Central region. Other highlights include working closely with the OSMG Partners to establish our national footprint. John also led the creation of Kids 360, JOH’s charity, which has donated over $750,000 to children’s charities across the country. Above all, John ensured that preserving the unique culture that defines JOH remained a top priority. As Executive Chairman, John will provide oversight, strategic guidance and board leadership, while actively supporting Matt, as well as continuing to build the OSMG companies.

“For 68 years, JOH has proudly honored the legacy of our founder, Harry O’Hare, as a company dedicated to growing our clients’ and customers’ businesses while taking great care of our associates,” said John. “It is, and will always remain, an honor and a privilege to work alongside Chip, Matt, and the most talented associates in the business.

Matt and our leadership team are well positioned to lead our company and continue to deliver excellence in service across all areas. The foundation of JOH’s culture is our people and our commitment to selling right. I am confident in Matt’s ability to lead JOH into a bright future. I am looking forward to my new role and fully supporting Matt and our incredible teams.”

Matt O’Hare grew up in the business and has had many responsibilities at JOH since joining full-time in 2011. Since then, he has held the positions of Account Executive, Director of Frozen & Dairy, SVP of Corporate Development and, for the last 7 years, President and COO. As CEO, Matt will steer the company’s overarching direction, spearhead strategic initiatives, and foster growth. Throughout his career, Matt has proven himself as a dynamic, passionate, and inspiring leader. He has held board leadership positions with the National Frozen & Refrigerated Association, Massachusetts Food Association, New England Food Foundation, Frozen and Refrigerated Association of the Northeast, and NextUp New England.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to help lead and serve our wonderful company toward many more years of growth for our clients and customers,” said Matt. “I would like to thank my father, Chip, for always being there for me both personally and professionally; John, for his steadfast mentorship over the years; and our leadership team for their continuous support.” We will continue to be guided by our unwavering Mission – to foster growth for those we serve while prioritizing the well-being and success of our incredible JOH associates.”

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.