KeHE Distributors Releases its 2025 Macro Trends

The five primary macro trends underscore the importance of high-quality ingredients for a healthy lifestyle

Naperville, IL – KeHE Distributors®, a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, has identified five macro trends in the food and beverage industry for 2025. These macro trends are set to influence consumer shopping preferences and inform retailers’ product selections in the coming year.

“The unifying theme across the five projected trends for 2025 is a proactive consumer approach to health, resulting in a preference for food products that are equally healthy, nutrient-rich, and convenient,” said Heather Drenzyk, Director of Customer Insights and Growth Solutions at KeHE. “Retailers and suppliers will continue to drive innovation as they incorporate these emerging trends onto their shelves and into their products. KeHE looks forward to supporting its partners as they navigate getting these products placed in front of excited consumers.”

KeHE’s merchants share an overview of the top five trends that will drive consumer preferences in 2025:

All Day Protein: Protein, a dietary cornerstone, is essential for muscle health, cell repair, and sustaining energy levels all day. Many consumers prioritize incorporating protein in their diets, with 93% of households consuming animal-based sources and 41% incorporating plant-based options. High protein products have become more accessible as more brands offer new ways of accessing protein in seasonings, sauces, pastas, and desserts. Social media has also influenced many younger consumers to prioritize versatile protein products across all meals to supplement their diet. The rising prominence of protein callouts on everyday food packaging and the increasing accessibility of high-protein products will continue to drive awareness and sales.



KeHE has experts who work with retailers and suppliers as they navigate industry changes and upcoming trends. To see how KeHE can help support businesses navigate these macro trends in 2025, visit https://www.kehe.com/.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.