Schnuck Markets Promotes Tom Henry to Chief Data and Information Officer

Henry to succeed Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester who announced his retirement following a distinguished career



ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that Chief Data and Deputy Chief Information Officer Tom Henry is being promoted to Chief Data and Information Officer effective December 20. Henry will report to Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck.

Henry’s promotion follows the retirement announcement of Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester. Since 2014, Hardester has been at the helm of the company’s information technology, cyber security, digital experience, as well as supply chain, transportation and logistics areas.

“With his long-term, customer-focused vision, Bob became the architect of a number of transformational projects in critical business areas for our company. Due to his ingenuity and leadership, he leaves behind a legacy of industry-leading technological advancements that we will continue to utilize to fulfill our mission of nourishing people’s lives,” Schnuck said. “As Tom assumes this new role, he will further solidify our position as a recognized innovator in our industry. He will achieve this by delighting customers with enhanced digital capabilities through our Schnucks Rewards program and in-store experiences, and by empowering our teammates to better serve our customers through enhanced technological capabilities grounded in advanced data services, artificial intelligence and modern technical platforms.”

Since joining Schnucks in 2019, Henry has led the development of the company’s advanced data and analytics organization, which provides unique and actionable insights to each of Schnucks’ business units. He joined Schnucks from Express Scripts Holding Company where he drew upon his deep understanding of business intelligence and data analytic strategies to position Express Scripts among healthcare’s industry leaders in delivery of data-driven insights and advanced analytic solutions.

“Over the last five years I’ve had the privilege of being a Schnucks teammate and working alongside Bob Hardester,” said Henry. “With our shared experiences, we know technology and innovation only matter when people are at the heart of what we do each day. It’s an honor to continue my journey as a teammate in this new leadership role.”

Henry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Missouri State University. His professional accomplishments include being named to CDO Magazine’s Data Leaders 100 – Leading Influencers North America in 2023. Subsequently, in 2024, DataIQ recognized him as one of the USA’s 100 Most Influential People in Data and Analytics.

He contributes his time and expertise to several organizations, including serving as the chair of the University of Missouri’s Data Science Program Industry Advisory Board. Additionally, he holds a position on Washington University’s board for their Center for Analytics and Business Insights and serves as a National Vice President for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). He and his wife, Jennifer, are the proud parents of three sons.



About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.