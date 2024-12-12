Albertsons Demands Billions from Rival Kroger After Terminating Merger Bid

Jody Godoy and Aishwarya Venugopal, Reuters Retail & FoodService December 12, 2024

Albertsons (ACI.N), opens new tab and Kroger (KR.N), opens new tab terminated their $25 billion merger plan after courts blocked the deal, with the former suing its rival and alleging a breach of contract that led to the deal’s demise.

The formal termination ends a two-year effort by the chains to combine, which regulators argued would lead to higher prices for shoppers. Albertsons said it was suing due to Kroger’s failure to take “any and all actions” to get the deal approved.

