New Digital Traceability Requirements for Meat & Seafood Processors Coming Soon

By 2026 the EU and the FDA will tighten their traceability requirements for seafood companies – all food processors need to be ready.

Kirkland, WA — The worldwide food industry is facing new challenges that many are relying on increased traceability requirements to solve:

Illegal fishing is a growing industry challenge

Small fish populations require better resource management

Animal-borne illnesses such as bird flu are driving recalls

Consumers want greater transparency as to what they are eating

In 2026 the EU will be requiring that suppliers of seafood have the capability of reporting “relevant data in a sortable format” within 24 hours of processing. The US is predicted to follow the EU by increasing traceability requirements for all food consumed.

Complying with these new parameters can be a challenge for smaller to mid-sized processors. The traditional paper-based and manual systems are becoming obsolete. For continued success processors need to adapt to automated solutions. This may seem daunting to the smaller companies who have been doing business in the same manner for years. Now is the time to take steps to prepare for these regulations!

Dynamic Systems’ SIMBA Solution is a system designed to be affordable for a smaller company to implement, starting with a solution that can grow as the company increases its business.

SIMBA manages full end-to-end traceability (from field to customer), reports relevant production information in real-time and manages inventory, both raw materials and finished goods. The system is affordable for the smaller processors, providing the higher lever compliance for regulations as well as giving the company management the information to increase efficiencies within the business.

