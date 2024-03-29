ReposiTrak Adds 11 New Seafood Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak makes 26th new member announcement since September, this time welcoming 11 new seafood companies to the world’s largest traceability network

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announced the addition of 11 seafood companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

Three Ill.-based seafood suppliers: two of the country’s largest and one with a heritage of more than 100 years

An iconic, Calif.-based seafood company renowned for packaged tuna

A supplier specializing in ready-to-eat retail packaged seafood based in India

A Miss.-based catfish supplier leading the industry since 1967

A leading supplier of Norwegian seafood

An Ore.-based seafood company providing oysters, rockfish, shrimp and more

Two La.-based suppliers: one specializing in oysters and the other in blue crab

A Wash.-based leader in surimi seafood processing

“We’re proud to welcome 11 additional seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network and look forward to helping them meet the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 law and of their retail/wholesale customers,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “As the only operating traceability network, we can take in traceability data from these suppliers and share it with any number of their customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com