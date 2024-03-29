Six Billion Oysters Added to Bay Watershed Since 2017

The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance announced in early March that 6 billion oysters have been added to the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers since 2017.

To put that into perspective, if a person planted one oyster a second, it would take them 32 years to reach 1 billion. Partners in the alliance — a coalition of nonprofits, oyster growers, academic institutions and business owners — along with federal and state agencies have planted six times more than that in just seven years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bay Journal