FlipFarm’s Semi-Automated Oyster-Farming System Wins the Global Aquaculture Innovation Award

FlipFarm Systems, a New Zealand company that has developed a semi-automated method for turning oyster-growing cages over with little human effort, has won the Global Seafood Alliance’s annual Global Aquaculture Innovation Award.

Presenting his company’s technology at GSA’s GOAL virtual event last week, FlipFarm Managing Director Aaron Pannell won over attendees by illustrating how much this system – in which Hexcyl Pro baskets are connected to a backbone that rolls up on the side of a harvesting vessel – saves on the backbreaking labor associated with oyster aquaculture.

“FlipFarm Systems is honored to be awarded the Global Seafood Alliance Innovation award for 2021!” said Pannell. “Considering the extremely high caliber of the finalists, we feel very privileged to win this award on behalf of our hard-working team. Debbie and I would like to recognize the many people who have been involved in developing and implementing the FlipFarm system. We look forward to continuing our mission to deliver world-class aquaculture solutions to the most sustainable and exciting industry in the world!”

