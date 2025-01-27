The Raley’s Companies Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Transformation

Jen Warner and Levi Wingo to Advance Long-Term Strategy for the Regional Grocery Powerhouse

West Sacramento, CA — The Raley’s Companies (TRC), a purpose-driven food company, announces two new leadership appointments to continue accelerating its strategic vision and growth trajectory.



Jen Warner has been promoted to TRCs’ Chief Growth & Transformation Officer. In this newly created role, Warner will focus on propelling the long-range plan for the organization to keep TRC at the forefront of innovation in the grocery industry.



“We were the first to combine food and general merchandise into one store, the first to have a health shop within the store, and the first to offer a shelf guide to assist customers in making healthier and more informed food choices,” said Mike Teel, Chairman of the Board, The Raley’s Companies. “We were also an early adopter of eCommerce and a leader in customer loyalty – all of this thanks to a legacy of innovators that our newly appointed leaders will no doubt continue to advance.”



In that same spirit of growth and innovation, Warner will work closely with stakeholders across the TRC organization to continue driving smart, bold moves and meaningful transformation to position the company as a super-regional market leader in the Western United States.



“Jen is a proven and visionary leader who will continue to enhance our already strong team. As we enter this next chapter of growth and transformation, I am confident our senior leadership team has the knowledge, skill, and courage to achieve our objectives and meet the demands of consumers who are looking for healthier options to enhance their lives,” said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley’s Companies.



In her new capacity as Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, Warner will continue to report to Knopf as well as continue to work closely with TRC’s Chief Financial Officer, Tiffanie Burkhalter to drive growth.

As a further step toward our commitment to growth and innovation, Levi Wingo has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising Innovation for TRC, reporting to Jen. In this new role, Levi will lead product innovation with a focus on quality, health, creativity, and consistency. He will oversee all product innovation functions and related strategies, private label development, and centralized manufacturing operations.



“Levi deeply understands every aspect of our business. He is a bold, creative, and futuristic leader who knows how to shape outcomes and inspire our teams. Levi will work alongside our TRC leadership team and our Operating Division Presidents to deliver impactful change that will elevate our brands and position us to exceed the expectations of the communities we serve,” said Warner.



With these strategic leadership changes, TRC is poised to achieve new milestones in its journey toward becoming a regional market leader and a trailblazer in the food industry.



“Our purpose to ‘change the way the world eats, one plate at a time’ is driving our actions and is in line with our long-range plan built on a commitment to transform not only our company but also the food industry through our courage, vision and commitment to helping people live healthier and more vital lives. I am certain Jen and Levi will be a key part of advancing our mission and our strategic plan,” said Knopf.

*Jen’s successor, the President of Raley’s Operating division will be announced in the coming days.