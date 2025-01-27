Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions: Lessons from the Longshoreman Strike

Supply chain disruptions are a reality of today’s interconnected grocery industry. From natural disasters to geopolitical events, the ripple effects can challenge even the most resilient operations. These disruptions delay the movement of goods, reroute shipments, and create bottlenecks in warehouses and distribution centers.

Ultimately disruptions impact consumers. For manufacturers and producers, this means perishable goods face spoilage risks, available inventory levels drop, and costs surge due to expedited shipping needs or sourcing from alternative suppliers. Retailers often experience empty shelves for high-demand items, further amplifying consumer concerns and straining brand loyalty and the shopper experience.

