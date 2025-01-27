Whole Foods Market Accepting Applications For Its 2025 Local And Emerging Accelerator Program

Leading grocery retailer pursues emerging food brands for “Early Growth” cohort and announces newest members of its “On The Verge” cohort



Whole Foods Market opened the application process for its 2025 Local and Emerging Accelerator program (LEAP), emphasizing the brand’s dedication and passion for supporting innovative, local and emerging brands. Launched in 2022, the initiative fosters mentorship for cohort members with Whole Foods Market experts, provides tailored educational opportunities and gives participants the potential for direct financial support. The products from LEAP cohort members are also considered for shelf placement at select Whole Foods Market stores, upon completing the six-month program.

“Whole Foods Market is seeking 10 passionate and creative founders of innovative brands to join our fourth LEAP Early Growth cohort,” said Alyssa Vescio, Senior Vice President of Center Store, Sourcing and Product Development at Whole Foods Market. “Encouraging emerging brands and giving them the necessary tools to reach success through this program creates a dynamic platform for innovation and enriches the shopping experience for customers who are just as passionate about taste and discovery as we are.”

Selected participants for the Early Growth cohort will undergo a 12-week educational curriculum. Once complete, participants will be considered for placement on the grocer’s shelves in their home city or area. They will also be eligible to be considered for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the Whole Foods Market Foundation.

ON THE VERGE 2025 COHORT REVEALED

In 2023, Whole Foods Market introduced a second LEAP cohort, “On the Verge,” to deepen opportunities and foster growth with local and emerging suppliers currently carried in select Whole Foods Market stores. These brands demonstrate serious growth potential, keep trends top of mind and align with Whole Foods Market’s values and priorities.

On the Verge participants have officially been selected for 2025 after being nominated by Whole Foods Market Merchants and Foragers. Selected suppliers include Bon AppéSweet, Chuza, FOND Bone Broth, Mimi Cheng’s, NUFS, Pricklee Cactus Water, Tamalitoz by Sugar Rox, TruJoy Yogurt, Umaro Foods and Ziba Foods.

“Our 2025 On the Verge cohort participants have truly impressed the Whole Foods Market team with their dedication and vision, and we’re thrilled to help them explore the next phase of their brand growth,” said Kelly Landrieu, Principal Planner for Local & Emerging Brands. “Mentoring these brands is one of the most exciting and personal ways we can be hands-on with emerging producers, and we can’t wait to see what their success looks like in the future.”

LEAP SUPPLIER SUCCESSES

Sibeiho, co-founded by Holly Ong and Pat Lau in Portland, Oregon, crafts traditional Singaporean Sambal chili sauces from family recipes. In November of 2024, Sibeiho launched in Whole Foods Market stores in Oregon and Washington after completing the 2024 Early Growth cohort.

“Going through LEAP is like having the ultimate cheerleading squad, full of seasoned professionals rooting for you and sharing their hard-earned wisdom. They’ve witnessed the highs and lows of this industry and know what it takes to succeed. Their guidance helps you navigate the entrepreneurial journey with greater confidence. If you’re willing to ask questions and really listen to the answers, you’ll gain tools to tackle challenges and grow your business more effectively.” – Holly Ong, Co-Founder of Sibeiho

Evergreen, founded by Emily Groden in Chicago, Illinois, makes frozen waffles with added nutrition. Evergreen initially launched at Whole Foods Market stores in Illinois in March of 2020. In January of 2025, Evergreen launched nationally at Whole Foods Market stores after completing the 2024 On the Verge cohort.

“The LEAP program has been one of the most formative experiences of my Evergreen journey. I would recommend it to every brand that is interested in doing business with Whole Foods Market. The LEAP team works tirelessly to design a curriculum that delivers the maximum benefit to emerging brands, and it really shows. From candid conversations with Whole Foods Market leadership, to introductions to best-in-the-biz service providers, to tips and tricks from more established suppliers, I spent every session scribbling down invaluable insights that I’ve referenced time and time again since our graduation. Despite all the lessons learned, my favorite part of the program was getting to know the people behind Whole Foods Market. The Whole Foods Market team is so smart, so passionate, and most importantly, incredibly kind. My number one takeaway from the LEAP Program is that everyone at Whole Foods Market – no matter their department – is dedicated to helping emerging brands succeed.” – Emily Groden, Founder of Evergreen

Interested brands can visit the Information for Potential Suppliers page on Whole Foods Market’s website for more information on LEAP and the application link.

