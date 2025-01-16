Design, Learn, Grow: Workshops with Holly Chapple in 2025

Holly Chapple provides enriching learning experiences for both professionals and enthusiasts. At Hope Flower Farm in Virginia, Holly hosts hands-on workshops, such as seasonal design classes and floral retreats, where participants can explore her innovative techniques and signature floral mechanics. These sessions also offer insight into sustainable farming practices and the beauty of seasonal blooms. In this blog, we will highlight all the opportunities that florists have to learn from Holly!

Hope Flower Farm School of Floral Design

Hope Flower Farm’s Online Wedding Florist School, led by Holly, offers comprehensive online courses for aspiring and established floral designers. The program provides various educational resources, from introductory lessons for beginners to advanced tutorials on large installations and transformative mechanics. Notable offerings include the “Gathered & Styled” course, which guides students on becoming successful floral designers, and specialized classes featuring industry experts like Gregor Lersch, Paula Pryke, and Francoise Weeks.

