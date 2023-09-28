World Economic Forum Welcomes ProducePay as Innovator Positively Shaping Global Climate and Food Agenda

AgTech leader invited as Unicorn Innovation Community member to be among the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups

LOS ANGELES – ProducePay, the agtech company transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, has joined the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Innovator Communities as a Unicorn member. This invite-only honor places ProducePay among the world’s foremost start-ups with proven impact and a strong mission dedicated to driving positive change and shaping the global social economic and climate agenda.

ProducePay’s entrance into the prestigious Innovator Communities is a testament to its remarkable innovation and achievements in creating more predictability, stability and transparency in the fresh produce supply chain – while addressing the 60 percent of food and economic waste that is so prevalent in this category. As an integral member of the Innovator Communities, ProducePay will join other scale-up companies at the forefront of technological and business model innovation where they will have the platform and networking opportunities to contribute groundbreaking solutions to address current regional, global and industry crises and build future resiliency.

“Joining the World Economic Forum’s Innovator Communities is truly an honor and one that will help us propel our growth journey to the next level,” said Patrick McCullough, ProducePay CEO. “We are excited to collaborate with other leading businesses and industry pioneers in shaping a more sustainable future and – specifically within our domain – continue to transform the agricultural industry with a predictable commerce platform that unlocks economic value and eliminates waste.”

Earlier this year, ProducePay launched a first-of-its kind program for the fresh produce industry. In partnership with one of the largest growers and distributors of table grapes, Four Star Fruit, ProducePay is creating more stability and predictability throughout the fresh supply chain to enable stakeholders to better handle volatilities such as extreme weather events. The transformative initiative enables a stable supply of high-quality and nutritious food to consumers while driving financial sustainability and fostering investments in sustainable agricultural practices. Starting with grapes, the new model paves the way for other fresh produce commodities to adopt this direct-to-retail procurement model.

ProducePay’s founder and fourth-generation Mexican farmer, Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck added, “I started ProducePay with the goal of financially empowering growers and promoting trust within the industry. Today, that vision has grown into a company with the capability to transform the entire system, ensuring the availability of safe, nutritious and sustainable food for future generations. This recognition by the World Economic Forum shines a light on our hard work and innovations, and gives us a unique platform to further our impact.”

Joining the World Economic Forum as a Unicorn member comes on the heels of ProducePay’s ranking in Fast Company’s 2023 World’s Most Innovative Companies, placing in the top half of 2023’s Inc. 5000 List, Forward Fooding’s FoodTech 500, and receiving World Finance magazine’s AgTech Sustainability Award.

ABOUT PRODUCEPAY

Founded by Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck, a fourth-generation farmer, ProducePay is transforming the fragmented produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain. ProducePay gives farmers unprecedented access to the market, financial solutions, and insights they need. Buyers and consumers receive fresher produce more efficiently, knowing it is grown and delivered in responsible ways. This simplified and empowering approach is helping to eliminate over 60% of economic and food waste, while creating value for everyone involved. To learn more about ProducePay, please visit ProducePay.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM & INNOVATOR COMMUNITIES

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.