5 More U.S. Stadiums Select Appetize Mobile Ordering To Improve Fan Experience

LOS ANGELES- Appetize has been selected to provide mobile ordering at 5 additional sports venues with Interact, the company’s advanced mobile ordering system. Interact is part of Appetize’s Enterprise Commerce Platform, which is used by over 63% of major league teams in the U.S. to run their food, beverage, and retail businesses. Appetize has been deploying mobile ordering at an increasing pace since the start of Covid as stadiums, arenas, and venues upgrade to contactless solutions for the safety and well-being of their guests. Appetize mobile ordering has also been shown to yield, on average, a 22% increase in order size versus orders made at the point of sale.

“Since we first enabled mobile ordering at stadiums in 2012, Appetize has led the way with innovative cloud point of sale and digital ordering solutions. Today, we’re proud to power the food, beverage, and retail business of almost two-thirds of U.S. major league sports teams,”says Appetize Co-Founder and CEO Max Roper. “Like many top venues we partner with, these five stadiums are making the move to a modern, mobile-enabled operating model that will continue to be commonplace long after Covid-19. We’re thrilled to work with them to improve the fan experience, both now and into the future.”

Mobile ordering minimizes staff contact and improves speed of service by allowing fans to purchase concessions and merchandise directly from their phones. With Appetize Interact Mobile Ordering, guests can avoid keypads, touchscreens, and cash by using their phones to order and pay directly, whether through in-app mobile ordering or an appless mobile website. For added convenience, Appetize Interact Web also supports location-aware QR codes, so it can be launched by simply scanning a QR code, with location information for delivery embedded in the code. As more venues continue to reopen, mobile ordering has become essential for fan and staff safety and convenience.

“Creating a contactless fan experience will be imperative to welcoming fans back to Dodger Stadium, and Appetize has played a major role in these preparations by optimizing our concessions and in-seat service offerings with contactless payment and mobile ordering solutions,” says Tucker Kain, Dodger President of Business Enterprise. “Dodger Stadium has many unique challenges as a historic venue with baseball’s largest capacity, and we look forward to continuing to work with Appetize to evolve and modernize our amenities for the changing preferences of fans.”

The 5 recent mobile ordering activations at venues include:

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California. The 56,000-seat stadium—home to MLB’s LA Dodgers—integrated 780 cloud-based POS systems (including 650 fixed Android terminals and 130 handheld POS for waitstaff). Fans can order food and beverage through their phones in the Dugout Club, Baseline Box seats and Home Run seats using the Appetize mobile POS system.

AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas. The 18,581-seat indoor arena—home to the San Antonio Spurs—recently expanded their mobile ordering offerings, which include multiple food and beverage concepts where fans can order from.

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas. Sporting Kansas City’s nearly 20,000-seat award-winning stadium is piloting mobile ordering at events this year with Appetize via the integration of Interact Web. As a sports industry leader in the implementation of technology solutions, Sporting Kansas City continues to use world-class Children’s Mercy Park as a living laboratory for next-generation applications to tailor the fan experience.

Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas. The 8,000-seat soccer specific stadium recently expanded its POS with Interact Web mobile ordering, which went live September 5th.

Holt Arena, Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho. The 12,000-seat, multi-purpose college football stadium recently deployed Interact Web mobile ordering. Fans are expected to return Spring 2021.

