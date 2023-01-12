A Disaggregated View of Market Concentration in the Food Retail Industry

Eliana Zeballos , Xiao Dong, and Ergys Islamaj, USDA ERS Retail & FoodService January 12, 2023

The food retail sector has experienced substantial consolidation and structural change over the last three decades.

This report analyzes market concentration changes in the United States food retailing industry at the U.S. National, State, Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), and county levels from 1990 to 2019.

Market concentration at the county level is considerably higher than at the national, State, and MSA levels and rose 94 percent from 1990 to 2019.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USDA ERS

Grocery Store Prices Rose for the First Time in 3 Years in 2018

Annemarie Kuhns, USDA ERS Retail & FoodService March 15, 2019

Food, on average, is the third largest consumer spending category behind housing and transportation, and rising food prices can have a significant effect on consumers’ pocketbooks. Fluctuations in food prices may trigger changes in the foods consumers buy, and these demand shifts have implications throughout the U.S. food system—from the farmer to the grocery store and restaurant.

Farm Milk Components and Their Use Among Dairy Products Have Shifted Over Time

Angel Teran and Jerry Cessna, USDA ERS Dairy August 16, 2021

In 2000, U.S. farm milk contained 3.68 percent milk fat and 8.72 percent skim solids on average. By 2020, the milk-fat percentage had grown to 3.95 percent, and the skim-solids percentage had increased to 8.94 percent. For skim solids, content increased gradually from 2000 to 2020, while milk-fat content began rising in 2011, after remaining relatively steady from 2000 to 2010.