Amazon Launches New Food Brand, Aplenty

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it has launched a new private-label food brand, Aplenty, that will include snack items like pita chips, crackers and mini cookies, as well as condiments, frozen foods and pantry staples.

Amazon’s newest label comes after a pandemic year in which consumers cooked and snacked more at home.

Overall, online grocery sales also soared 52% in 2020, according to JLL’s Grocery Tracker 2021 report. JLL provides market research, retail business insight and retail property management services.

