Amazon Planning to Open Grocery Store With Package Alcohol Sales in Naperville

Amazon is planning to open a grocery store in south Naperville, according to a liquor license application submitted to the city.

Amazon Retail LLC has requested a Class D liquor license to sell package goods at 3116 S. Route 59, the first confirmation that the huge online retailer plans to open a brick-and-mortar store in Naperville.

Work vehicles have been at the site for weeks as the building slowly transformed into what is now a sleek gray, black and green building. It is taking over part of what had been a former Dominick’s grocery store; the other part is a recently opened L.A. Fitness workout facility.

