Aramark Announces Strategic Collaboration With Starr Restaurant Organization

PHILADELPHIA–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced today it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization (Starr Restaurants). Led by entrepreneur and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurants is one of the largest multi-concept and independent restaurant groups in the United States. Together, Aramark and Starr Restaurants will drive culinary innovation and excellence through a strategic collaboration designed to provide best-in-class hospitality experiences for Aramark clients, while enabling new growth for both companies.

“Aramark and Starr Restaurants are both rooted in a passion for service and in providing unforgettable experiences for our clients and customers,” said Aramark Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Food and Facilities, Marc Bruno. “Being based in Philadelphia, we have had a front-row seat as Stephen Starr—one of the culinary pioneers of our city’s food scene—elevated the dining experience and helped make Philadelphia one of the best food cities in the country. Through this strategic collaboration, we look forward to furthering Aramark’s culinary authority by infusing our kitchens and concepts with the creativity and innovation that Starr Restaurants is famous for.”

The collaboration between Aramark and Starr Restaurants will positively impact both companies through:

An exclusive licensing agreement allowing Aramark to operate designated Starr concepts and brands within multiple lines of its business, while providing national visibility to Starr concepts through Aramark’s extensive client base in higher education, business dining, sports and entertainment, convention centers, cultural attractions, and other food service divisions

Joint business development opportunities

Creative and operational knowledge exchanges among culinary teams and senior leadership

Aramark’s acquisition of a minority ownership position in Starr Restaurants

“This collaboration is a unique opportunity for both Starr Restaurants and Aramark,” said founder and CEO, Stephen Starr. “I began my career as a concert promoter in stadiums and major arenas and am eager to get back into large entertainment venues, but this time in the culinary space. It is an exciting opportunity to converge my two career passions alongside an industry leader like Aramark. The company’s impressive and consistent growth, and its deep commitment to providing high-quality hospitality experiences makes it the perfect food service company partner for Starr Restaurants. I look forward to developing innovative and cool concepts for many of Aramark’s clients and customers around the country, as well as a robust and beneficial knowledge exchange among our talented leaders.”

The collaboration is a continuation of Aramark’s accelerated growth strategy to develop strategic relationships that will enhance the overall client and customer experience.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Starr Restaurants

Founded in 1995 by Stephen Starr, Philadelphia‐based Starr Restaurants is one of the largest multi‐concept restaurant groups in the country. STARR continues to lead the pack in merging culinary artistry with cutting edge design; so much so that in 2017 Stephen Starr was bestowed with the “Outstanding Restaurateur” award by the James Beard Foundation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In this press release these statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our growth strategy and future business development opportunities. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “are or remain or continue to be confident,” “have confidence,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “see,” “look to” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative versions of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that we expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are set forth under the headings Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on November 23, 2021 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramark’s investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and in our other filings with the SEC. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in our expectations, or otherwise, except as required by law.