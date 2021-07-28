Atlantic Natural Foods Launches Modern Menu by Loma Linda Line of Non-GMO, Shelf-Stable, Plant Based Foods for Foodservice Operators

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), the leading shelf-stable manufacturer of Loma Linda® brand foods, announced today the introduction of its plant based offering for food service operators. Called Modern Menu by Loma Linda, the new food service line features a complete assortment of industrial-size, meatless meal options, including the company’s award-winning Chili, Taco Filling, Sloppy Joe, Southwest Bowl and TUNOTM, which can be used in a variety of food service applications. Providing quick prepare-and-serve convenience, Modern Menu products are available at an affordable cost, substantially lower than comparable proteins.

“Today’s value-driven consumers continue to seek sustainability on restaurant menus,” said J. Douglas Hines, founder and chairman of Atlantic Natural Foods. “Based on best-selling flavors from our retail line, our new food service offering gives restaurant operators the convenience, versatility and efficiency they need to keep up with the plant-forward trends their customers are seeking. At Atlantic Natural Foods, we are committed to broadening our focus to offer food service industry curators new options for affordable and sustainable plant-based protein. It’s mission critical for feeding future generations, and we hope to share our learnings and inspire even more development in this space to further impact the future of both people and the planet.”

With more than half of today’s consumers demanding plant-based options at restaurants, Atlantic Natural Foods’ new food service line comes at the perfect time. Modern Menu by Loma Linda gives restaurants, delis, sandwich shops, universities, hospitals and more easy and affordable access to the expanded menu offerings they need to accommodate the growing demand for plant-based foods and satisfy customers who embrace plant-forward eating. The new plant-based food service offerings come in easy-to-open 43-ounce pouches that are shelf-stable, non-GMO and designed to save space, labor, prep time, and waste.

Atlantic Natural Foods’ Modern Menu by Loma Linda offers everything from convenient, delicious, and sustainable alternatives to comfort food menu staples, including:

Modern Menu Chili —This deliciously hearty vegetable chili is flavorful and expertly designed to be cross-utilized on restaurant menus. Whether it’s used as a dip or a topping, the possibilities are endless.

—This deliciously hearty vegetable chili is flavorful and expertly designed to be cross-utilized on restaurant menus. Whether it’s used as a dip or a topping, the possibilities are endless. Modern Menu Taco Filling —This fully-cooked and perfectly seasoned plant-based meal starter is non-GMO, gluten-free, and offers up to 6g of protein per serving. It can be served with taco shells, salads, burritos, pizza and more.

—This fully-cooked and perfectly seasoned plant-based meal starter is non-GMO, gluten-free, and offers up to 6g of protein per serving. It can be served with taco shells, salads, burritos, pizza and more. Modern Menu Southwest Bowl with Chipotle Peppers —Bursting with flavor and offering up to 9g of protein per serving, this plant-based treat boasts rich and smoky chipotle flavor and can be served as a base bowl or as a finished meal.

—Bursting with flavor and offering up to 9g of protein per serving, this plant-based treat boasts rich and smoky chipotle flavor and can be served as a base bowl or as a finished meal. Modern Menu Sloppy Joe —This modern take on a comfort food favorite is satisfying, wholesome, and designed to jumpstart any meal. Complete with plant-based proteins and savory tomato sauce, this meal starter has the look and texture of the real thing but is non-GMO, gluten-free and packed with 6g of protein.

—This modern take on a comfort food favorite is satisfying, wholesome, and designed to jumpstart any meal. Complete with plant-based proteins and savory tomato sauce, this meal starter has the look and texture of the real thing but is non-GMO, gluten-free and packed with 6g of protein. Modern Menu TUNO™ – This innovative, plant-based tuna alternative has the perfect texture and taste for any recipe that traditionally calls for tuna.

The new foodservice products will be unveiled at the Dot Foods’ Innovation Trade Show, held July 21-23, 2021, in St. Louis, MO. For more information on Modern Menu Foods, visit https://modernmenufoods.com/.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, N.C., Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat®, Kaffree Roma™ and Modern Menu brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.