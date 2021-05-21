AWG Announces Retirement of Chief Information Officer Randy Berry, Appoints Shelly Moore as Successor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) announced that Randy Berry, SVP and Chief Information Officer retired in April 2021 after 38 years of dedicated service. Shelly Moore has joined the company May 3, 2021 as Mr. Berry’s successor. She will also be a member of the executive leadership team.

“When Randy started with the company in 1983, neither Randy nor AWG probably realized the relationship that had just started,” said Gary Koch, Chief Financial Officer, AWG. “His employment with AWG put into motion a series of events that would culminate in his influence and leadership of, as well as collaboration with, an astounding number of employees, along with our valued members and trading partners. Randy’s contributions of wisdom, perspective and loyalty to this company will be greatly missed and have been sincerely appreciated by those of us fortunate to have served with him.”

Mr. Berry started in the Kansas City Division Accounting department and moved to corporate roles in Internal

Audit and Corporate Accounting. He established the Business Systems Group and transitioned to Information

Technology serving in progressive leadership positions. In 2014, he was promoted to Vice President of Information Technology and then named SVP and Chief Information Officer and became a member of the executive leadership team in 2017.

Commenting on Mrs. Moore’s new role as SVP and Chief Information Officer, Mr. Koch said, “Her impressive career growth from consulting & analytics, managing strategic & tactical business projects, directing various technical initiatives, support and delivery teams & business critical initiatives made her an excellent candidate. Her leadership will help support the needs of our business operations and strategic initiatives.”

Mrs. Moore comes to AWG from Yellow, where she served as the VP, IT Infrastructure & Security. In that role, she led the development of the IT infrastructure strategy & roadmap to optimize infrastructure, support and security services. Prior to her most recent role, Mrs. Moore held positions of increasing responsibilities at Payless ShoeSource, SuperValu/Albertsons, and Ernst & Young/Cap Gemini Consulting. Her diverse background in the grocery, retail, production agriculture and logistics industries is a solid baseline for success at AWG. She’s played critical roles in the retail supermarket industry leading large teams that delivered solution roadmaps and strategy, business process redesign, price and promotion optimization initiatives, and focused improvements in marketing, merchandising, supply chain and retail operations. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a focus on management information systems and accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and obtained her certified public accountant certificate in the state of Minnesota.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,000 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are $10.6 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com and follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.