Amazon Plans Full-size Supermarket for Alexandria

Amazon.com Inc. appears to be setting up shop immediately across the street from the future Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

The e-commerce giant is looking to open one of its signature full-size grocery stores, Amazon Fresh, inside the former Potomac Yard Shoppers supermarket at 3801 Richmond Highway, according to a minor site plan amendment and permits filed with the city of Alexandria in May.

Amazon’s arrival certainly makes sense at this location, as Virginia Tech’s computer science-focused graduate school was only made possible by Amazon’s decision to open its second headquarters in neighboring Arlington, and its HQ2 development partner, JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), manages the big-box Potomac Yard Center and related redevelopment.

