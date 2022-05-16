AWG Congratulates Jimmy Nichols as the 2022 Recipient of the TGCSA Retailer of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association (TGCSA) Retailer of the Year is selected annually to recognize distinguished leaders from the grocery and convenience store operator companies that are members of the industry association. This recognition by the association is based on exemplary service to the food industry and the communities they serve and includes excellence in retail operations, association service, leadership, and individual standards.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is very proud to see Jimmy Nichols, President and COO of Houchens Food Group and board member of AWG, receive this prominent industry award. David Smith, AWG’s President and CEO, said, “As a native Tennessean, former TGCSA board member, and longtime friend of Jimmy Nichols, it’s such a pleasure for me to see Jimmy receive this award. He has served the industry valiantly for almost four decades in various leadership roles. Though he has a full plate leading a sizeable multi-state company, he finds time to help the overall industry, support the communities they serve, and remain a bold ambassador for the local independent grocer.”

