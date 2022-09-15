Blue Apron Becomes the First Meal Kit to Partner with Planet FWD as Part of Its Climate Action Next Steps

NEW YORK–Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announces a partnership with Planet FWD, the leading carbon management platform for consumer companies, as it continues to take actionable steps towards its goal of net zero. Through this partnership, Blue Apron plans to conduct a more thorough review of its Scope 3 emissions by leveraging Planet FWD’s platform to measure, report and plan action on its carbon footprint for its meal kits as well as company-wide emissions. Blue Apron is the first meal-kit on the platform.

“Since our founding 10 years ago, Blue Apron has made it a priority to help ensure we have a positive impact on the world and the communities around us,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While mitigating our impact on our climate has been a priority for us, over the past few years, we’ve pushed that commitment further as we believe it is imperative for us, now more than ever, to take action. Through this partnership with Planet FWD, a leader in this space, we will have the data to take our goal of net zero a step further.”

According to findings from Porter Novelli’s Focus: Business Action for Climate Crisis from 2021, 80% of Americans believe companies have a responsibility to help solve the climate crisis and 75% want to hear more from companies on what they’re doing to solve the climate crisis.

“Blue Apron is creating a blueprint for what it means to be a climate-friendly meal-kit company. We’re proud to help Blue Apron’s team further their climate impact goals and create a meaningful example for change in their industry, supply chain and beyond,” shared Julia Collins, Planet FWD’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Leveraging Planet FWD’s Life Cycle Analysis database, the largest in market for agricultural products, this collaboration furthers Blue Apron’s commitment to responsible sourcing, and will allow carbon impact data to inform future recipe creations and innovations for the company.

Planet FWD is empowering the next generation of sustainable brands with proprietary software that reduces the cost and complexity of creating sustainable and carbon neutral products, with robust Scope 3 emissions modeling capabilities to help brands address their supply chain.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

About Planet FWD

Founded in 2019, Planet FWD is the leading carbon management platform for consumer companies to tackle climate change. Its proprietary technology makes it easy for brands to measure, reduce and neutralize their carbon emissions. Leveraging the largest Life Cycle Analysis database for agricultural production systems, Planet FWD’s core technology has robust Scope 3 emissions modeling capabilities, making it the best solution in the market for consumer brands, where more than 85% of emissions come from the supply chain.

Forward Looking Statements

