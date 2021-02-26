BrandSpark International Announces Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2021

Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the 2021 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (“BMTA”) for everyday consumer product brands. The winners were selected based on a survey of 17,990 U.S. shoppers who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program helps shoppers make purchase decisions and identify brands they can trust based on the experience of thousands of other consumers. “With the pandemic and fragile economy, consumers are more cautious than ever about what they are bringing into their homes,” said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. “So, right now, building a bridge of trust is more important than ever for brands. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of that trust for 8 years. It underscores that other shoppers trust the brand and helps build trust with new consumers to ultimately drive purchase.”

For the second year, BrandSpark has partnered with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners in print and digital formats, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content.

Highlights of the 2021 BMTAs and the BrandSpark Trust Study include:

Awards are given in 167 Consumer Product categories

87 new categories were studied this year, 17 of which were OTC/Health categories as trust in OTC products continues to be extremely important

The most important drivers of brand trust are: providing sufficiently detailed information about products, being transparent about how products are made, offering consistent fair pricing, and responding quickly to issues

Americans continue to be more loyal to the brands they trust. 47% say they are loyal to brand names vs. 44% a year ago and 40% in 2017 and 2018.

Americans are also doing a lot more shopping online, where they are encountering new brands to compare with past favorites. 32% are making purchases online at least once a week vs. 27% a year ago, which can lead to increased brand switching

Manufacturer Procter & Gamble had the most brand wins with 21 total, 7 wins in Laundry categories alone

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2021 winners are listed below. See details at http://www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

*= new category

BABY & KIDS

Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft

Baby Lotion: Johnson’s Baby

Baby Monitor: VTech

Baby Probiotics: Culturelle

Baby Toys*: Fisher Price

Baby Wash / Shampoo: Johnson’s Baby

Breast Pump: Medela

Children’s Allergy Medicine: Benadryl

Children’s Cough Medicine*: Tylenol

Children’s Learning Toys*: Fisher Price / LeapFrog (TIE)

Children’s Thermometer: Braun

Children’s Vitamins: Flintstones

Diaper Bag*: Skip Hop

Diaper Rash Cream: Desitin

Diapers: Pampers

Dolls*: Barbie

Nipple Cream*: Lansinoh

Nursing Pads: Lansinoh

Nursing Pillow*: Boppy

Playpen/Playard*: Graco

FOOD & BEVERAGE

All-Purpose Flour*: Gold Medal

Alternative Flour (Non-Wheat)*: Bob’s Red Mill

Artisan Flatbread: Stonefire

Avocado Oil*: Chosen Foods

Better-For-You Frozen Dessert*: Halo Top

Butter: Land O’Lakes

California Wine*: Robert Mondavi

Canned Seafood*: StarKist

Chocolate: Hershey

Chocolate Chips*: Nestle

Cocoa Powder*: Hershey

Coconut Oil (Cooking)*: Nutiva

Coconut Water*: Vita Coco

Cooking Oil Spray: Pam

Cooking Stock/Broth*: Swanson

Dairy Free Cheese*: Daiya

Eggs: Eggland’s Best

Flavored Water Enhancer*: MiO

Frozen Fruit*: Dole

Frozen Pie Shells*: Pillsbury

Frozen Potato Products: Ore-Ida

Frozen Vegetables*: Birds Eye

Honey*: Sue Bee

Hot Sauce: Frank’s RedHot

Iced Tea*: Lipton

Instant Noodles*: Nissin

Jerky: Jack Link’s

Lunch Kits*: Lunchables

Mustard: French’s

Non-Alcoholic Beer*: Heineken

Non-Dairy Yogurt*: Silk / Chobani (TIE)

Oat Milk*: Oatly

Pasta Sauce: RAGÚ

Pickles*: Vlasic

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Beyond Meat / Morningstar Farms (TIE)

Ready-to-Drink Smoothies*: Naked

Reduced Calorie Beer*: Bud Light

Salad Kits*: Dole

Salsa*: Pace

Steak Sauce*: A.1.

Taco Kits*: Old El Paso

White Vinegar*: Heinz

Yogurt Drink*: Yoplait / Chobani (TIE)

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Acne Treatment System: Neutrogena

Allergy Eye Drops*: Visine

Allergy Nasal Spray*: Flonase

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Olay

Back Pain Relief: Tylenol / Aleve (TIE)

Blood Glucose Monitors*: One Touch / Accu-Chek (TIE)

Blood Pressure Monitors: Omron

Cold Sore Remedy: Abreva

Contact Lens Solution: Bausch & Lomb

Denture Adhesive: Fixodent

Denture Cleanser: Polident

Diarrhea Medication: Imodium

Ear Pain Relief*: Hyland’s

Eczema Cream*: Aveeno

Eye Cream*: Olay

Fiber Supplement: Metamucil

Foot Antifungal Products*: Lotrimin

Hair Regrowth Products: Rogaine

Hair Removal: Nair

Hair Root Touch-up: Clairol

Hand Sanitizer: Purell

Hemorrhoid Treatment*: Preparation H

Insect Bite/Sting Treatment: OFF!

Immune System Support*: Emergen-C

Laxative: Dulcolax / RestoraLAX (Miralax) (TIE)

Lice Treatment*: Nix

Men’s Body Wash: Dove Men+Care

Men’s Skin Care: Dove Men+Care

Micellar Water: Garnier

Mouthwash: Listerine

Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements*: Nature Made

Pain Relief Patch*: Salonpas

Probiotic Supplements: Culturelle / Align / Nature’s Bounty (TIE)

Salon/Professional Shampoo (Over $10)*: Biolage / Redken / Paul Mitchell (TIE)

Sensitive Toothpaste: Sensodyne

Snoring Aids*: Breathe Right

Sore Throat Spray*: Chloraseptic

Sunscreen: Coppertone

Teeth Whitening: Crest

Toothpaste for Gum Health*: Crest

Topical Cough Suppressant*: Vicks VapoRub

Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel: Icy Hot

Upset Stomach Relief: Pepto Bismol

Wart Removal*: Compound W

Women’s Body Wash*: Dove

Yeast Infection Medication: Monistat

HOME GOODS

Barbecue Grill: Weber

Beard Trimmer*: Wahl

Blender: Ninja

Cast Iron Skillets & Pans*: Lodge

Computer Monitor*: Dell

Electric Kettle*: Hamilton Beach

Electric Shaver: Philips Norelco

Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B

Food Processor*: KitchenAid / Cuisinart (TIE)

Golf Clubs*: Callaway

Hair Clipper*: Wahl

Mattress: Sealy

Oven/Range: GE

Rice Cooker*: Aroma

Robot Vacuum*: Roomba by iRobot

Slow Cooker: Corck-Pot

Stand Mixer*: KitchenAid

Washer / Dryer: Maytag / Whirlpool (TIE)

Wet Dry Vacuum*: Bissell

Windshield Wipers*: Rain-X

HOUSEHOLD & PET

Air Freshener Spray*: Febreze

Antibacterial Soap*: Dial

Bath & Shower Cleaner: Scrubbing Bubbles

Cat Food: Purina

Cat Treats*: Temptations

Dental Chews For Dogs*: Greenies

Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade

Disinfecting Wipes*: Lysol / Clorox (TIE)

Dog Treats: Milk-Bone

Drain Cleaner: Drano

Dryer Sheets: Bounce

Fabric Refresher*: Febreze

Fabric Softener: Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention: Frontline

Food Storage Bags: Ziploc

Food Storage Containers: Rubbermaid

Glass Cleaner: Windex

Insect Control: Raid

Insect Repellant: OFF!

Laundry Detergent: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy

Laundry Stain Remover: Shout

Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy

LED Light Bulbs: GE

Mop And Bucket*: O-Cedar

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner: Lysol

Plug-In Air Freshener*: Glade

Premium Adult Dog Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)

Premium Puppy Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)

Shoe/Boot Polish*: Kiwi

Shoe/Sneaker Protector*: Kiwi

Sponges*: Scotch Brite

Stainless Steel Cleaner*: Weiman

Toilet Bowl Cleaner*: Lysol

Toilet Paper: Charmin

Water Filtration (Pitchers & Bottles)*: Brita

Wood Surface Care: Pledge

How winners are determined

17,990 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2021 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights decodes the consumer omni-channel decision-making process and quantifies the impact of brand trust in order to inspire brand and shopper strategy. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major consumer product awards programs Best New Product Awards http://www.BestNewProductAwards.biz and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards http://www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com , and also consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, http://www.ShopperArmy.com. For more information, visit http://www.BrandSpark.com. BrandSpark also conducts the Most Trusted Awards annually in Canada.