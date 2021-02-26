BrandSpark International Announces Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2021

Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the 2021 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards (“BMTA”) for everyday consumer product brands. The winners were selected based on a survey of 17,990 U.S. shoppers who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program helps shoppers make purchase decisions and identify brands they can trust based on the experience of thousands of other consumers. “With the pandemic and fragile economy, consumers are more cautious than ever about what they are bringing into their homes,” said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. “So, right now, building a bridge of trust is more important than ever for brands. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of that trust for 8 years. It underscores that other shoppers trust the brand and helps build trust with new consumers to ultimately drive purchase.”
For the second year, BrandSpark has partnered with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners in print and digital formats, targeted communications to readers and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content.
Highlights of the 2021 BMTAs and the BrandSpark Trust Study include:
- Awards are given in 167 Consumer Product categories
- 87 new categories were studied this year, 17 of which were OTC/Health categories as trust in OTC products continues to be extremely important
- The most important drivers of brand trust are: providing sufficiently detailed information about products, being transparent about how products are made, offering consistent fair pricing, and responding quickly to issues
- Americans continue to be more loyal to the brands they trust. 47% say they are loyal to brand names vs. 44% a year ago and 40% in 2017 and 2018.
- Americans are also doing a lot more shopping online, where they are encountering new brands to compare with past favorites. 32% are making purchases online at least once a week vs. 27% a year ago, which can lead to increased brand switching
- Manufacturer Procter & Gamble had the most brand wins with 21 total, 7 wins in Laundry categories alone
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2021 winners are listed below. See details at http://www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.
*= new category
BABY & KIDS
Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft
Baby Lotion: Johnson’s Baby
Baby Monitor: VTech
Baby Probiotics: Culturelle
Baby Toys*: Fisher Price
Baby Wash / Shampoo: Johnson’s Baby
Breast Pump: Medela
Children’s Allergy Medicine: Benadryl
Children’s Cough Medicine*: Tylenol
Children’s Learning Toys*: Fisher Price / LeapFrog (TIE)
Children’s Thermometer: Braun
Children’s Vitamins: Flintstones
Diaper Bag*: Skip Hop
Diaper Rash Cream: Desitin
Diapers: Pampers
Dolls*: Barbie
Nipple Cream*: Lansinoh
Nursing Pads: Lansinoh
Nursing Pillow*: Boppy
Playpen/Playard*: Graco
FOOD & BEVERAGE
All-Purpose Flour*: Gold Medal
Alternative Flour (Non-Wheat)*: Bob’s Red Mill
Artisan Flatbread: Stonefire
Avocado Oil*: Chosen Foods
Better-For-You Frozen Dessert*: Halo Top
Butter: Land O’Lakes
California Wine*: Robert Mondavi
Canned Seafood*: StarKist
Chocolate: Hershey
Chocolate Chips*: Nestle
Cocoa Powder*: Hershey
Coconut Oil (Cooking)*: Nutiva
Coconut Water*: Vita Coco
Cooking Oil Spray: Pam
Cooking Stock/Broth*: Swanson
Dairy Free Cheese*: Daiya
Eggs: Eggland’s Best
Flavored Water Enhancer*: MiO
Frozen Fruit*: Dole
Frozen Pie Shells*: Pillsbury
Frozen Potato Products: Ore-Ida
Frozen Vegetables*: Birds Eye
Honey*: Sue Bee
Hot Sauce: Frank’s RedHot
Iced Tea*: Lipton
Instant Noodles*: Nissin
Jerky: Jack Link’s
Lunch Kits*: Lunchables
Mustard: French’s
Non-Alcoholic Beer*: Heineken
Non-Dairy Yogurt*: Silk / Chobani (TIE)
Oat Milk*: Oatly
Pasta Sauce: RAGÚ
Pickles*: Vlasic
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Beyond Meat / Morningstar Farms (TIE)
Ready-to-Drink Smoothies*: Naked
Reduced Calorie Beer*: Bud Light
Salad Kits*: Dole
Salsa*: Pace
Steak Sauce*: A.1.
Taco Kits*: Old El Paso
White Vinegar*: Heinz
Yogurt Drink*: Yoplait / Chobani (TIE)
HEALTH & BEAUTY
Acne Treatment System: Neutrogena
Allergy Eye Drops*: Visine
Allergy Nasal Spray*: Flonase
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Olay
Back Pain Relief: Tylenol / Aleve (TIE)
Blood Glucose Monitors*: One Touch / Accu-Chek (TIE)
Blood Pressure Monitors: Omron
Cold Sore Remedy: Abreva
Contact Lens Solution: Bausch & Lomb
Denture Adhesive: Fixodent
Denture Cleanser: Polident
Diarrhea Medication: Imodium
Ear Pain Relief*: Hyland’s
Eczema Cream*: Aveeno
Eye Cream*: Olay
Fiber Supplement: Metamucil
Foot Antifungal Products*: Lotrimin
Hair Regrowth Products: Rogaine
Hair Removal: Nair
Hair Root Touch-up: Clairol
Hand Sanitizer: Purell
Hemorrhoid Treatment*: Preparation H
Insect Bite/Sting Treatment: OFF!
Immune System Support*: Emergen-C
Laxative: Dulcolax / RestoraLAX (Miralax) (TIE)
Lice Treatment*: Nix
Men’s Body Wash: Dove Men+Care
Men’s Skin Care: Dove Men+Care
Micellar Water: Garnier
Mouthwash: Listerine
Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements*: Nature Made
Pain Relief Patch*: Salonpas
Probiotic Supplements: Culturelle / Align / Nature’s Bounty (TIE)
Salon/Professional Shampoo (Over $10)*: Biolage / Redken / Paul Mitchell (TIE)
Sensitive Toothpaste: Sensodyne
Snoring Aids*: Breathe Right
Sore Throat Spray*: Chloraseptic
Sunscreen: Coppertone
Teeth Whitening: Crest
Toothpaste for Gum Health*: Crest
Topical Cough Suppressant*: Vicks VapoRub
Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel: Icy Hot
Upset Stomach Relief: Pepto Bismol
Wart Removal*: Compound W
Women’s Body Wash*: Dove
Yeast Infection Medication: Monistat
HOME GOODS
Barbecue Grill: Weber
Beard Trimmer*: Wahl
Blender: Ninja
Cast Iron Skillets & Pans*: Lodge
Computer Monitor*: Dell
Electric Kettle*: Hamilton Beach
Electric Shaver: Philips Norelco
Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
Food Processor*: KitchenAid / Cuisinart (TIE)
Golf Clubs*: Callaway
Hair Clipper*: Wahl
Mattress: Sealy
Oven/Range: GE
Rice Cooker*: Aroma
Robot Vacuum*: Roomba by iRobot
Slow Cooker: Corck-Pot
Stand Mixer*: KitchenAid
Washer / Dryer: Maytag / Whirlpool (TIE)
Wet Dry Vacuum*: Bissell
Windshield Wipers*: Rain-X
HOUSEHOLD & PET
Air Freshener Spray*: Febreze
Antibacterial Soap*: Dial
Bath & Shower Cleaner: Scrubbing Bubbles
Cat Food: Purina
Cat Treats*: Temptations
Dental Chews For Dogs*: Greenies
Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
Disinfecting Wipes*: Lysol / Clorox (TIE)
Dog Treats: Milk-Bone
Drain Cleaner: Drano
Dryer Sheets: Bounce
Fabric Refresher*: Febreze
Fabric Softener: Downy
Flea & Tick Prevention: Frontline
Food Storage Bags: Ziploc
Food Storage Containers: Rubbermaid
Glass Cleaner: Windex
Insect Control: Raid
Insect Repellant: OFF!
Laundry Detergent: Tide
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy
Laundry Stain Remover: Shout
Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy
LED Light Bulbs: GE
Mop And Bucket*: O-Cedar
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner: Lysol
Plug-In Air Freshener*: Glade
Premium Adult Dog Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)
Premium Puppy Food*: Purina (ONE, Pro Plan)
Shoe/Boot Polish*: Kiwi
Shoe/Sneaker Protector*: Kiwi
Sponges*: Scotch Brite
Stainless Steel Cleaner*: Weiman
Toilet Bowl Cleaner*: Lysol
Toilet Paper: Charmin
Water Filtration (Pitchers & Bottles)*: Brita
Wood Surface Care: Pledge
How winners are determined
17,990 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2021 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights decodes the consumer omni-channel decision-making process and quantifies the impact of brand trust in order to inspire brand and shopper strategy. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major consumer product awards programs Best New Product Awards http://www.BestNewProductAwards.biz and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards http://www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com , and also consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, http://www.ShopperArmy.com. For more information, visit http://www.BrandSpark.com. BrandSpark also conducts the Most Trusted Awards annually in Canada.