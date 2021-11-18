Buehler’s Fresh Foods Announces new President/CEO

Buehler’s Fresh Foods recently announced that Mike Davidson has been promoted to president and CEO of the Ohio based supermarket chain, effective Jan. 2, 2022.

Davidson will take over from Dan Shanahan, who announced his retirement in early November. He was previously with Price Chopper supermarkets in Schenectady, New York, as senior vice president of store operations. He has worked with Ahold companies Finast and Tops Markets and was regional vice president of operations and operations and merchandising at Tops Markets.

Davidson has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s degree in business and attended the Cornell University food executive program. He is currently the chairman of the Ohio Grocers Association, is a past board member with the muscular dystrophy association, is a current board member of the Wooster Christian School and is a member of Rotary.