Raley’s Announces Retirement of Chief Operations Officer

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s has announced the retirement of Chief Operations Officer, Kevin Konkel. Kevin’s retirement, effective January 7, 2022, reflects the culmination of nearly four and a half decades of outstanding service and dedication.

“Kevin is the epitome of a “service leader.” His knowledge, professionalism and leadership have been a source of stability and inspiration. Kevin is far more than just a business leader; he is a kind and thoughtful person who treats all people with respect and grace. He has been a source of trust and hope for the people of Raley’s,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “After 44 years, he is leaving our organization an even stronger and better place than it would have been otherwise.”

Starting with the Bel Air organization in 1978 as a bagger working with his father, Richard “Rich” Konkel, Kevin progressed through the ranks and joined Raley’s upon the acquisition of Bel Air Markets in 1993. Quickly, Kevin’s talent and leadership were evident, and he advanced through the larger Raley’s organization from roles in store to becoming a district leader to leading the remote market in New Mexico and finally to the Support Center. He held senior roles in sales and merchandising, store operations and marketing before becoming a key member of the executive leadership team in his role as Chief Operations Officer.

“I’ve watched Kevin grow from a fine young man to an outstanding person and leader. His contribution and impact on Raley’s are indelible. Kevin is a man of integrity, kindness and fortitude. I am forever grateful for his dedication to Raley’s and the people he has helped over these many years,” said Mike Teel, Raley’s Owner & Chairman.

“On behalf of our owner, board of directors, executive leadership team and myself, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for Kevin’s leadership and contribution. We wish he, Lynette and their family the very best in this next chapter,” stated Knopf.

Raley’s, which has recently announced acquiring several other operating companies, will share a series of leadership changes in the weeks and months ahead.

###

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at raleys.com.