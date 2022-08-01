Raley’s Operating Division Promotes Levi Wingo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s Operating Division announced the promotion of Levi Wingo to Senior Vice President, Operations. Wingo most recently served as Vice President of Operations.

As SVP of Operations, Wingo will continue to oversee all store operations for Raley’s 121 stores across California and Nevada. In this expanded role, Wingo will also oversee Pharmacy operations and Raley’s facilities and construction teams.

“Levi is an innovative leader with deep operating experience and a strong commitment to people and purpose” said Jen Warner, President, Raley’s Operating Division. “I’m excited for Levi to continue to grow our business, advance our performance, and drive an exceptional experience for our customers and our team members.”

Wingo started his career at Raley’s as a courtesy clerk before taking on various leadership positions within the stores, including Store Team Leader and District Team Leader. Wingo has been overseeing store operations since 2018.

Throughout his career with Raley’s, Wingo has led a number of special projects focused on growth and innovation. He also served as an essential part of the core team that developed the company’s O-N-E brand offering, focused on Organics, Nutrition and Education, which is central to Raley’s purpose driven transformation toward making wellness approachable for all.

The Raley’s Division is a part of The Raley’s Companies, which represents nine retail banners across four states and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, fieldera and fieldTRUE.