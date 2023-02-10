Buehler’s Fresh Foods Selects Mercatus to Innovate Grocery eCommerce and Accelerate Omnichannel Revenue Growth

TORONTO – Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, today announced a partnership to bring Buehler’s valued customers a modern, fully integrated online ordering and fulfillment experience.

With 14 supermarkets in northeastern Ohio, Buehler’s provides customers a compelling in-store shopping experience along with a full assortment of locally sourced specialty grocery, prepared foods and fresh products. The employee-owned grocery chain – regarded as a pacesetter among independent grocers nationwide – is no stranger to offering customers innovative and creative shopping experiences.

The Buehler’s team selected Mercatus for its innovation track record and success in getting solutions to market. In transitioning to Mercatus’ multi-tenant cloud commerce platform, Buehler’s is looking to future-proof its digital grocery services, all while growing their online business and improving the overall experience for Buehler’s customers.

“Our customers love the convenience of shopping online and we want to make sure we not only meet their expectations but exceed them,” said Mike Davidson, president and CEO of Buehler’s. “We’re excited about the partnership with Mercatus and look forward to introducing their wide-ranging eCommerce functionality and services to our valued customers.”

Buehler’s online shopping experience will include new commerce technologies and capabilities, like Mercatus’ recently announced next generation mobile grocery shopping app. Customers also will be able to shop the full range of Buehler’s assortment, including popular ready-made and prepared meals and customized selections like cakes, platters and deli counter foods.

Buehler’s customers will be able to choose from curbside pickup, or delivery via white-label integration with DoorDash Last Mile. They will also have the option to pay online with SNAP EBT and EBT Cash benefits. Buehler’s will also leverage Mercatus’ proprietary picking app, integrated with geolocation technology which will help streamline fulfillment operations and improve the overall curbside pickup experience. Mercatus will also soon provide Buehler’s with integrated advertising and retail media capabilities to help the retailer drive incremental revenue from its online grocery channels.

“We appreciate the trust Buehler’s leadership has shown in selecting Mercatus and their confidence in our technology and innovation pipeline,” said Sylvain Perrier, president & CEO, Mercatus. “We look forward to working closely with the Buehler’s team to implement their new online shopping experience and strengthen Buehler’s connections to its customers and improve online’s contribution margin in the process.”

About Buehler’s Fresh Foods

Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife, Helen. In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout while forming an ESOP. Buehler’s currently operates 14 supermarkets, 8 liquor agencies, outside catering, coffee shops and a food truck named Ferris. Buehler’s is proud to be recently Certified™ by Great Place to Work. Buehler’s Fresh Foods is committed to environmentally responsible behavior, local sourcing of product and supporting the communities in which we operate.

About Mercatus

Mercatus helps leading grocers get back in charge of their eCommerce experience, empowering them to deliver exceptional retailer-branded, end-to-end online shopping, from store to door. Our expansive network of more than 60 integration partners allows grocers to work with their partners of choice, on their terms. Together, we enable clients to create authentic digital shopping experiences with solutions to drive shopper engagement, grow share of wallet and achieve profitability, while quickly adapting to changes in customer behavior. The Mercatus Digital Commerce platform is used by leading North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Company, Kowalski’s Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final, Stater Bros. Markets, Southeastern Grocers’ Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores among others.