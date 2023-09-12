Buyers Edge Platform Partners with Food Service Direct Offering Unparalleled Convenience and Savings for Foodservice Procurement

WALTHAM, Mass. — Buyers Edge Platform, the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, has partnered with Food Service Direct (FSD), the leading US-based online foodservice distributor offering restaurant owners and operators an ever-expanding digital storefront for bulk purchases. This partnership will allow foodservice operators to earn cash rebates when they join the Buyers Edge Platform and make eligible purchases through FoodServiceDirect.com.

Food Service Direct is the first food-focused online distributor built to provide restaurant operators with access to quality food and supplies in bulk. With over 200,000 products across multiple categories, FoodServiceDirect.com aims to bring restaurants access to the widest variety of ingredients and supplies online.

Buyers Edge Platform partners with hundreds of foodservice suppliers and delivers savings on over 175,000 line items. Food Service Direct offers another pathway for members to realize these savings. Operators who purchase from Food Service Direct will now be eligible to earn rebates on those items from Buyers Edge Platform.

“As the foodservice industry follows the rest of the world into an e-commerce revolution, our goal is to continue to provide restaurants and other foodservice operators with access to cost savings options that can increase their margins regardless of where they order their food and supplies,” says Christina Davie Donahue, President of Buyers Edge Platform. “Buyers Edge Platform has discounted prices and rebates on so many incredible items that a traditional distributor simply cannot stock them all. This partnership with Food Service Direct empowers our Digital Procurement Network (DPN) members to capitalize on their savings opportunities on every possible item.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Buyers Edge Platform, a dynamic collaboration that empowers our customers in a game-changing way,” says Amanda Alexan, Director of Business Development of Food Service Direct. “At Food Service Direct, we have always been committed to delivering exceptional value and service to operators. With this exciting alliance, our customers can now unlock unprecedented benefits and access better pricing on their purchases through FoodServiceDirect.com. This strategic partnership signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value, convenience, and affordability to our esteemed customers, reinforcing our mission to revolutionize the eCommerce food service industry.”

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the foodservice procurement platform providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform’s mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

About Food Service Direct

Food Service Direct is one of the leading US-based online foodservice distributors offering restaurant owners and operators an endless digital storefront. With Unilever as one of the current stakeholders in the platform, FSD is helping operators elevate their culinary game through discovering the ease, convenience, and quality of their marketplace that hosts a premium selection of food service products. With over 200,000 SKUs, FSD’s online catalog is stocked with everything a restaurant operator needs to craft amazing culinary experiences. Visit FoodServiceDirect.com to learn more.