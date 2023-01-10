C.H. Guenther Names Lawrence Oberkfell Senior Advisor

SAN ANTONIO – C.H. Guenther & Son LLC (“CHG”), a leading producer of branded and private-label food products, today announced the appointment of Lawrence (“Larry”) Oberkfell, an experienced foodservice industry leader, as Senior Advisor. In this role, Mr. Oberkfell will advise CHG’s management team on growth opportunities and strategic initiatives in addition to supporting the team in identifying compelling opportunities for value-add acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to join C.H. Guenther, a company I’ve admired for its rich family legacy and history,” said Mr. Oberkfell. “CHG has long been recognized for its legacy of innovation, collaboration and the strength of its customer partnerships. I look forward to working closely with John and the CHG leadership team to help identify exciting growth opportunities across the business.”

“I am pleased to welcome Larry to the CHG family as we focus on executing our growth strategy,” said John Buckles, President and CEO of CHG. “With Larry’s past experience working with family-owned businesses, he has the necessary skillset to drive growth while upholding CHG’s deeply held family values and legacy. In our efforts to be a trusted partner for our customers, we will look to Larry’s guidance to identify new ways to enhance our product offering and deliver exceptional value.”

“Larry will play a pivotal role identifying growth opportunities that further cement CHG’s leadership position, including through strategic add-on acquisitions,” said Terry Sutter, Operating Partner at Pritzker Private Capital. “Larry’s decades of leadership in the foodservice industry and extensive industry relationships make him ideally suited for this role. PPC looks forward to continuing our successful partnership with CHG as we innovate across the product portfolio.”

Mr. Oberkfell has held executive roles in the foodservice and manufacturing industries for the past three decades. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association. He held additional executive leadership roles at Schwan Food Company, Surebeam Corporation and Anchor Food Products, and served as an operating partner at GESD Capital Partners, where he oversaw the firm’s bakery portfolio. Mr. Oberkfell has held numerous board positions, including with the National Restaurant Association, and remains active in many industry-related groups such as the GS-1 Executive Committee.

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and “just baked from scratch” flavor for nearly 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,700 people in 27 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets. CHG’s well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. CHG is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. Visit us at www.chg.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.