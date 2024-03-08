Canadian Dealer Expands and Acquires Utility Trailers of New England

NEW ORLEANS — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Valley Equipment Ltd has acquired Utility Trailers of New England, LLC.

Valley Equipment Ltd has been servicing eastern Canada as a full-service Utility dealer for over 30 years. With locations in Hartland and Salisbury, New Brunswick, they also own NorthEast Truck & Trailer Sales Ltd. in Upper Onslow (Truro) and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

“We’ve been looking to expand into the Northeastern United States for a while now and the perfect opportunity came from a well-established Utility dealer,” said Peter Cook, President of Valley Equipment and NorthEast Truck and Trailer Sales. “We’re excited to welcome and work with the entire team from Utility Trailers of New England and will continue to provide the same quality of service they are known for in the area.”

Cook’s desire to grow also included the recent purchase of 6 parts and service locations in Maine plus the development of 2 more in Canada; all new to the rapidly growing Utility dealer network. Now, with this acquisition of 2 new locations – Seabrook, New Hampshire and North Oxford (Boston), Massachusetts – Cook’s goal is to increase the availability of Utility products and services, as well as the latest offerings from Cargobull North America. “All of our locations will soon help support Cargobull North America products with 24/7 service,” added Cook.

Steve Bennett, President & COO of Utility Trailer, stated, “Jon Comeford and his team have done a tremendous job as our dealer for New England. We congratulate the successful sale of his business, and look forward to the new chapter of ownership for Utility Trailers of New England. With 14 locations throughout Eastern Canada, Maine and now the Boston area; the Valley Equipment group of Utility dealers will take customer service to a new level, and also provide an excellent service network for the Cargobull Transport Refrigeration Units, that are now an option on Utility’s 3000R® refrigerated trailers.”

For more information or to coordinate further media availability opportunities, please contact Brett Olsen at brett.olsen@utm.com.

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, Utility Trailer’s history of innovation and focus on customer value have helped it become the largest producer of refrigerated trailers and one of the largest dry-van, reefer, and flatbed manufacturers in the United States. With six manufacturing facilities and a network of more than 100 dealers across North and South America, the company produces 50,000 trailers annually and owns 55% of the market share among refrigerated trailer units. Cargobull North America’s transport refrigeration units are available exclusively on Utility’s 3000R® refrigerated trailers. To learn more, visit utilitytrailer.com.