Orbis Launches 40×48 Odyssey 3-Runner Pallet to Improve Handling Efficiency in Automation

Orbis Retail & FoodService March 8, 2024

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds a new product to its suite of storage-efficient and rackable plastic pallets. The Odyssey® 3-runner pallet enhances dimensional consistency, transportation and hygienics with built-in reinforcement and flow-through design for easy cleanability, keeping plants and equipment sanitary. Minimizing load shifting is made possible with optional molded-in frictional elements.

A fully reusable alternative to wood, the Odyssey 3-runner pallet offers dimensional consistency optimized for automated equipment, as it can withstand the deflection requirements of most automated systems and resists the impact from equipment, making it ideal for rugged applications.

In today’s congested warehouses, ORBIS’ rackable plastic pallets are designed to store products in a wide variety of unsupported racking systems, resulting in the clearing of critical floor space.

“The Odyssey 3-runner is the robust solution industries have been searching for,” said Alison Zitzke, senior product manager at ORBIS. “It’s the perfect example of ORBIS’ commitment to sustainability and delivery of sought-after end results. From automated excellence and strength to ergonomics and load stability, this pallet is vital in achieving an economical and efficient supply chain.”

The Odyssey 3-runner pallet offers an unmatched high strength-to-weight ratio capable of unsupported rack loads up to 3,000 pounds and is designed specifically to interface with Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). The permanent molded-in frictional elements of the pallet reduce load-shifting, helping to minimize damage to product packaging. Moreover, the racking strength and load stability, while still incorporating an ergonomic design, seamlessly integrate to meet all types of performance requirements.

With applications in general food processing, including cold and frozen storage of meat, bakery, produce and dairy; and in dry goods, including apparel, periodicals, pharmaceuticals and other consumer packaged goods, the Odyssey 3-runner pallet is a versatile solution. By implementing the Odyssey 3-runner pallet, companies can successfully and easily move of product loads throughout a system.

Reusable packaging improves the flow of product along the supply chain, to help reduce total costs. ORBIS uses proven expertise, industry-leading knowledge and superior products to create reusable packaging systems that help world-class companies move their products faster, better, safer and more cost-effectively. To learn more about how the Odyssey 3-runner pallet can optimize your supply chain, see the product at this LINK. This product will be featured at MODEX 2024 in the ORBIS Booth (B2809).

Media: Click HERE for downloadable images.

About ORBIS Corporation

With 175 years of material handling expertise and 70 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design solutions and execute reusable packaging programs to create a more sustainable supply chain for their business. Using packaging life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS helps customers achieve longer-term cost savings while minimizing their overall environmental impact. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and almost 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, https://www.instagram.com/orbiscorp96, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.

