ORBIS’ New Reusable Plastic Pallet Offers Over 25x the Life Span of Traditional Wood Pallets

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, announces its 40-by-48-inch P3 reusable pallet completed 280 cycles through the FasTrack life-cycle analysis, giving the P3 over 25 times the life span of a standard 40-by-48-inch whitewood stringer pallet. The P3 pallet is a durable, lightweight, stackable hygienic packaging solution that integrates seamlessly with manual and automatic material handling equipment.

Performed by the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design, the FasTrack life-cycle analysis uses a multistep handling sequence to simulate rough handling of palletized unit loads. In testing, the P3 plastic pallet completed the sequence for 280 cycles without failure, while the wood pallet averaged failure after only 11 cycles. This proved the P3 is an economical, environmental and efficient alternative to wood pallets that will better help companies achieve their operations’ goals and desired return on investment.

ORBIS offers a broad range of pallets, each that meet specific performance criteria in the supply chain. The 40 x 48 P3 pallet is the newest offering and is ideal for moving product loads in the retail supply chain.

“Historically, we have seen companies choose one kind of pallet and make it work. As we rise to meet consumer demands, that is no longer the case,” said Alison Zitzke, senior product manager, ORBIS Corporation. “Choosing the right pallet for your application is imperative, and that is why it was so important to us to bring the P3 pallet to market to improve sustainable handling in primary packaging, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) applications. We’re extremely proud of its performance in testing and look forward to seeing operations implement this solution.”

The P3 pallet is designed with a low, 5.1-inch height profile, is easily double-stacked in racking systems, and helps maximize transport efficiency. Optional steel reinforcements and grommets add strength and stability, helping reduce load shifting and product damage. Molded handholds allow for easy manual handling, while the plastic flow-through design reduces contaminant spaces and allows for easy cleaning. The four-way forklift entry and stringer bottom allow access from any position and provide easy integration with automated handling systems. The P3 pallet can be manufactured using recycled content and can be fully recycled at the end of its useful life.

“Besides just making good sense from a business perspective, incorporating reusable plastic pallets can help companies meet sustainability goals,” Zitzke said. “And because the P3 is fully recyclable, it’s eligible for the Recycle with ORBIS program, in which companies can receive a credit for their future packaging buys. It’s a win-win for everyone in the supply chain.”

