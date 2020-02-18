Compare Foods to Open Two Baltimore Area Locations

Grocer Compare Foods plans to open its first store in the region at the Alameda Marketplace in northeast Baltimore.

Compare Foods plans to open by the end of March 2020 and employ a mix of 50 part-time and full-time employees. The grocer takes over a 24,560-square-foot lease from Shoppers Food, which recently closed after ownership said it would sell 13 stores and close four others in Maryland and Virginia.

Compare Grocers also plans a second Baltimore store at Anchor Square on Eastern Avenue and three locations in Prince George’s County, which were all acquired from Shoppers.

